Gainesville, FL

Gators get commitment from this Alabama transfer offensive lineman

By Adam Dubbin
 3 days ago
Florida football added some bulk up front on offense Monday when former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. committed to the Gators. The move came shortly after an official visit to campus this past weekend which apparently went very well.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 339-pound tranch warrior originally entered college out of Houston (Texas) North Shore in the 2020 recruiting cycle, choosing ‘Bama over fellow Southeastern Conference schools like the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies. During his time in Tuscaloosa, he appeared in a total of 17 games for the Tide making just a trio of starts over that stretch.

George played in three games during his freshman year in 2020 with a total of 32 snaps at right tackle. He saw action in 12 games during his sophomore season, making three starts while allowing three sacks, one hit, four hurries, and eight pressures in 268 snaps at right tackle. In 2022, the junior appeared in just a pair of games, which leaves him with two years of eligibility remaining.

The offensive lineman entered the portal on Nov. 28 — just two days after Alabama’s final regular season game against the Auburn Tigers — and Billy Napier quickly went to work bringing in George to help patch up some of the holes in the offensive line due to departing players. As such, he is expected to be a starter next fall.

