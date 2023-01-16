First comes love, then comes marriage. Then comes the Sioux Center Bridal Showcase. For more than 20 years, brides have been able to come to the one-stop wedding shop to plan their weddings. This year’s event is set to take place from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center. The event is free of charge and the brides will receive goodie bags, mimosas and a bridal book that includes helpful information such as floral tips and honeymoon ideas.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO