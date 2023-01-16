Read full article on original website
Sioux Center teen leads ice fishing clinic
SIOUX CENTER—Dressed head to toe in cold weather gear, Rowan Oostra plants his knees into the snow next to his fourth hole in the ice during a recent visit to the frozen water at Sandy Hollow Recreation Area. There, he drops in his fish finder to see if anything...
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
Family Crisis Centers ups funding ask
ROCK RAPIDS—Family Crisis Centers requested a 25 percent boost in funding from Lyon County as the victim service nonprofit looks to expand its services. Interim director Jessica Rohrs was at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, to present her organization’s annual ask for the upcoming fiscal year. The request is for $10,000, up from $8,000 in the past year.
SOS sixth-graders leading announcements
PRIMGHAR—Some folks start their morning with radio hosts. Others have a favorite podcaster or TV news crew. At South O’Brien Elementary, the voices that start the day belong to sixth-graders Mia Jones and Natalee Miller. Every school day at 8:30 a.m., the two girls deliver the morning announcements...
Rock Valley man jailed on assault warrant
ROCK VALLEY—A 39-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, on a Sioux County warrant for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Joshua Eldon Uhl stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred about 7:10 p.m. Christmas Day, according to Rock Valley Police Department. A...
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sibley needs to increase sewer rates, report finds
SIBLEY—Sibley City Council members heard good news and bad news regarding water and sewer rates on Monday, Jan. 9. Dave Berg, a consultant from Rosemount, MN, started with the good news. “In general, when I look at the water rates and look at the projections, there’s no concerns from...
Inwood woman arrested for meth and more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 45-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Trish Lee Waagmeester stemmed...
Storm Lake man arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to transfer title on a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
One injured in rear-end crash near Hull
HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Hull teen arrested for punching another
BOYDEN—A 19-year-old Hull resident was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Boyden on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, unlawful possession of license or identification card forms, and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Luz Adriana Zapata stemmed from her...
School board takes look at snow days
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center School District Board of Education on Monday approved changes to the 2022-23 school calendar as a result of snow days’ impact on scheduled instructional hours. The school board unanimously approved adding Feb. 3, April 10 — which is Easter Monday — and April 28...
Two George men arrested for public intox
GEORGE—Two George men were arrested about 11:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of public intoxication. The arrests of 21-year-old Cheiner Santier and 22-year-old Jessy Neth stemmed from an investigation of a 911 call from 219 E. Iowa Ave., Neth’s address, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Here come the brides
First comes love, then comes marriage. Then comes the Sioux Center Bridal Showcase. For more than 20 years, brides have been able to come to the one-stop wedding shop to plan their weddings. This year’s event is set to take place from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center. The event is free of charge and the brides will receive goodie bags, mimosas and a bridal book that includes helpful information such as floral tips and honeymoon ideas.
Five 5 One Taxes helps crunch numbers for customers
HAWARDEN—Linda Talbott and Tracy De Bruin, owners of Five 5 One Taxes in Hawarden, are ready for the 2023 tax season. De Bruin said when the two were brainstorming a name for their business, she knew she wanted something fun and intriguing and they wanted to tie their business name to Hawarden. Hence the name Five 5 One is the telephone prefix which is the area code for Hawarden’s region.
