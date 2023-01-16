Day of Service: Local Habitat for Humanity volunteers at work

Local volunteers have rolled up their sleeves to join in a National Day of Service.

Habitat for Humanity Lincoln County (HFHLC) has teamed with Martin Luther King Jr., (MLK) National Day of Service on January 16.

The MLK, National Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream, according to a release from HFHLC.

"While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is our call to action," the release states.

HFHLC volunteers will be working on the agency's home builds in Lincoln City with two partner families and on beautification efforts at the new Lincoln City and Newport ReStorefacilities.

"It is important to keep our volunteers well fed and hydrated," the release states.

HFHLC thanked Lincoln City businesses for their support, including Starbucks, Domino’s Pizza, McKay’s Market and Safeway and the following Newport businesses; Fred Meyer, Safeway, Starbucks, and Domino’s Pizza.

“I am consistently touched with warmth and gratitude at how amazing our Lincoln County communities are in showing up and providing for the betterment of our community," Habitat for Humanity Lincoln County Administrative Assistant and Volunteer Coordinator Veronica Martinez said.

The community is invited to support affordable housing through a charitable contribution. Give online at www.hfhlc.org/donate or mail your check to HFHLC, PO Box 1311, Newport, OR 97365. HFHLC is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is eligible to accept qualified charitable distributions from individual retirement accounts. Ask your tax advisor if this is a good option to avoid being pushed into a higher tax bracket from mandatory distribution requirements.

For more information, or to help support the HFHLC mission, contact Lucinda Taylor at director@habitatlincoln.org or call 541-351-8078.