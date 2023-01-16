Read full article on original website
American Legion Post 308 in Bangs elects new Post Commander
The American Legion, Post 308 in Bangs, elected a new Post Commander on Tuesday, January 17. Kyle Admire, veteran United States Marine and Principal of Brookesmith schools will serve a two-year term. Admire aspires to grow the membership and expand service projects and involvement in every area of the community....
Brown County 4-H News: Jan. 19
January 21 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8am-12pm at the Youth Fair Barns. 22 – 4-H Photography Information Meeting 3:00pm at the Extension Office. 28 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8am – 12pm at the Youth Fair Barns. 30 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting...
HPU announces Church Matching Scholarship Program
Howard Payne University recently announced the Church Matching Scholarship Program, in which church gifts of up to $3,500 per student, per academic year, will be matched by HPU. The scholarship program applies to full- and part-time graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at HPU. Dr. Ben Martin, associate vice president for...
GSM announces Empty Bowls Project painting opportunities Jan. 21-Feb. 18
Good Samaritan Ministries has announced bowl painting opportunities for the 2023 Empty Bowls Project will be available from Jan. 21 through Feb. 18. Dates are available for churches, businesses or organizations to schedules time to take part. The fee is $5 per bowl to paint at GSM, $25 for paint...
DIANE ADAMS: The old iron bridge
My husband and I are addicted to back road drives. We find the neatest things. The other day we ended up on a dirt road out of Zephyr. There is an old iron bridge on this road that is pretty evocative. I love old bridges because they are usually built to accommodate early roadways, some maybe even older than we know. After all, the easiest way to cross a body of water probably has a long history that goes beyond any of our records.
Carolyn Sue Jackson
Carolyn Sue Jackson, age 76 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Sue was born on Sunday, January 27, 1946 in Shoals, Indiana to Joseph Talmage Gray and Iola Cason. Sue married the love of her life, Donald Rowe Jackson in 1963 in Mexico. They...
Ed McMillian Files for Re-Election to City Council
A longtime member of the Brownwood City Council wishes to continue serving residents of Ward 2. City Councilman Ed McMillian filed for re-election Wednesday morning at City Hall. Today (Wednesday) is the first day for candidates interested in running for City Council to file for election in their respective towns.
Tina Jean Goble
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Janet Stewart
Janet (Millican) Stewart, 61, of Brownwood, Texas passed away on January 19,2023. Janet was born November 28,1960 to Willis and Henrietta (Higgins) Millican in Camden, Arkansas. She was married to Jimmy Stewart for over 30 years. Janet worked as a dietary worker. She was a hard worker that never passed up an opportunity to work. Janet loved to go fishing and lived life to the fullest. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Jack Thomas Fletcher
Jack Thomas Fletcher, age 55, passed away on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Jack was born May 26th, 1967 in Palo Alto, CA. He graduated from Stroud High School in...
Milton Garrett
Milton “Mickey” Floyd Garrett, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Early, Texas. A memorial service for Mickey will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Victory Life Church Brownwood. Mickey was born on December 3, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas, to...
Cats on Canvas to Raise Funds for TNR Brownwood
Cats on Canvas is an evening of art, food, cocktails and fun, all to raise funds for the spay/neuter of community cats, a TNR Brownwood event. Piano music will be provided by Debra Mathis. Cats on Canvas will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm this Thursday, January 19, at...
James Preston Luthy
Funeral service for James Preston Luthy, 62 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Abilene, Texas.
Brownwood Girls Softball registration underway through Jan. 27
Brownwood Girls Softball Association is underway and will continue through Jan. 27. The registration fee is $60 per child and $25 per additional child. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up and dropped off at the following locations:. Hibbett Sports – 523 West Commerce.
BMDD: T.J. Maxx eyeing March opening
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal Development District, Executive Director Ray Tipton told Board members that the new T.J. Maxx location in Commerce Square was still on target to open in the first quarter of 2023, “probably March-ish.”. Renovations continue on the former Bealls building located in...
Odell Northcutt
Odell Northcutt, 88, of Bangs, Texas passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM in the Greenleaf Cemetery, Monday, January 23, 2023 under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Odell was born February 27, 1934 in Atoka, Oklahoma to Emery and Cooila Northcutt....
Lions commemorate 2022 season with Mother’s Club Football Banquet
The 2022 Brownwood Lions football season – which featured the program’s first district championship since 2010 during a 10-3, area championship varsity campaign, as well as a combined 23-7 record for the three subvarsity squads – was celebrated Mondaynight with the annual Mother’s Club Banquet held at the Coggin Avenue Church Connection Center.
Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan still in place
The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. We are in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. * Today, Lake Brownwood is at...
Lady Lions, Lake View finish in 2-2 tie
Playing without three starters due to illness, the Brownwood Lady Lions were unable to put away the San Angelo Lake View Maidens, who rallied twice Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium to forge a 2-2 tie. “In my eyes, it was a good game for us,” said Lady Lions third-year...
