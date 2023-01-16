ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anton Walkes: Ex-Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender dies aged 25 in accident

Former Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes has died aged 25 in an accident, his club Charlotte FC said. Local media reported the Englishman was involved in a boat crash near Miami on Wednesday. Walkes came through the Tottenham youth teams and played once for the club, in a...

