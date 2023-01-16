Read full article on original website
BBC
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest midfielder says he turned to alcohol whilst at Man Utd
Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard says he turned to drink "to try and take the pain away," as he struggled to deal with his career at Manchester United. Lingard, 30, joined the club aged seven and made over 230 senior appearances, but fell out of first team favour before signing for Forest in July 2022.
BBC
Anton Walkes: Ex-Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender dies aged 25 in accident
Former Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes has died aged 25 in an accident, his club Charlotte FC said. Local media reported the Englishman was involved in a boat crash near Miami on Wednesday. Walkes came through the Tottenham youth teams and played once for the club, in a...
