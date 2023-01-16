ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he's won his appeal of the NFL's decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. And New Orleans' career sack leader is also questioning the NFL's process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling.
Cowboys kicker Maher looks steady in practice after meltdown

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher was perfect on all six field goals reporters were allowed to see at Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday. The beleaguered kicker who made NFL history — regular season or playoffs — by missing his first four extra points in a wild-card victory over Tampa Bay must be heeding star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s advice.
