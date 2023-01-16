ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

Co-founders of a bankrupt crypto business seek millions to fund a new ‘GTX’ exchange

The co-founders of the failed Three Arrows Capital (3AC) cryptocurrency hedge fund want $25 million to start up a proposed exchange, as reported earlier by The Block and Bloomberg. It will be called “GTX” — according to its leaked pitch deck — “because G comes after F,” and FTX, the once-huge exchange, is now bankrupt.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Markets Insider

Failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital is pitching a marketplace where crypto victims can sell their bankruptcy claims - and calling it 'GTX' in an apparent nod to FTX

The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are pitching a new marketplace called 'GTX'. GTX would be an exchange where people who've lost money from crypto collapses can buy and sell bankruptcy claims. "If this launches, we deserve every second of this crypto ice age," crypto trader...
coinjournal.net

Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them

Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Sees New Listing as Shibarium Beta Launch Nears

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

Which tokens could FTX dump on the market?

The new management of the bankrupt FTX exchange has identified $5.5 billion in assets that can be used to repay creditors, sparking fears a large swathe of crypto assets could be dumped on markets. On Jan. 17, FTX debtors identified $3.5 billion in crypto assets with $1.6 billion associated with...
CoinDesk

Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
u.today

Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details

NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ApeCoin (APE) Are Both Up Over 5% But That Is Miniscule Compared To The Returns Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Investors Are Receiving…

Yes, indeed, both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ApeCoin (APE) have both seen strong gains in the last 24 hours, but these pale in comparison to the returns that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) investors are seeing. In the past few weeks alone, SNW has soared significantly, with many investors and experts confident that its current price of $0.17 is only the beginning of a much bigger surge.
NEWSBTC

The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
cryptogazette.com

On-Chain Data: Largest Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $85,500,000 SHIB

It’s been revealed by official data that the largest Ethereum whales have been madly accumulating SHIB. Check out the latest reports below. It’s been just revealed that the biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping...
decrypt.co

OKX Reveals $7.2B of 'Clean' Assets in Latest Proof-of-Reserves Report

OKX’s fresh Proof-of-Reserves report says the crypto exchange boasts $7.2 billion in assets, none of which include its native token. OKX today published its third monthly Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) report showing $7.2 billion held by the exchange in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the USDT stablecoin. Citing data from the...

