Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
Pasta Recipe Roundup
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Pasta is the best use of carbs! I’ve rounded up 30 of my favorite recipes that are sure to be a hit with your family! Whether you’re wanting something cheesy, saucy, meaty, or something in between, there’s a recipe for every craving! This pasta recipe roundup is definitely one to come back to time and time again.
Minestrone Soup Recipe
Classic Minestrone Soup is not only delicious, it warms the soul. My version of this Italian classic is packed with fresh vegetables, cannellini beans, and ditalini pasta in a rich tomato broth.
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Andrew Zimmern's Roasted Cabbage Is A Delicious Way To Down More Veggies
Although it's common knowledge that eating fruits and vegetables are good for you, it's easier said than done to get your daily recommended servings. According to ABC, a recent report states that only 10% of American adults are eating enough vegetables each day, and only 6.8% of Americans living at or below the poverty line get their daily servings of vegetables in.
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Traditional Italian Wedding Soup, Classic Neapolitan Comfort Food
This traditional, ancient Neapolitan soup called minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup” instead of the americanized wedding soup which refers to the 'marriage' of bits of inexpensive meat and leafy greens which make up the main ingredients.
Recipe: Beef Stew
Beef stew is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cooking time is about 40-50 minutes. Servings: 2-4. Prep. Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time: 30-35 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
Cheese, Tomatoes Pasta
Burrata cheese with roasted tomatoes and fettuccine. A super simple meal that is rich in flavor and texture. The combination of the roasted tomatoes finishes up the cooking process of the fettuccine.
49 Healthiest Fast Food Meals You Can Order, According to Nutritionists
Healthiest fast food is kind of an oxymoron. Whether it’s for convenience or cravings, though, sometimes the drive-thru is unavoidable. You can definitely hit Micky D’s without wrecking your six-pack, but most of the mouth-watering options your eyes (and stomach) gravitate toward will set you back a few days. And even some of the healthier fast […]
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups
Our Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups recipe takes a traditional lasagna and flips it on its side to make these rollups filled with creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken and oozing cheese. This is a perfect meal for those busy weeknights when you don’t have lots of time to cook—it comes together in...
Prime Rib Roast Recipe
Prime Rib Roast also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef most people think is too difficult to cook at home. The truth is cooking Restaurant Quality Prime Rib at home couldn’t be easier with my standing rib roast recipe.
Air Fried Hand Pies
Air-fried hand pies are the quickest dessert to get on your table with very few ingredients. These pies can be filled with canned or fresh ingredients, homemade or store-bought pie crust.
Crockpot Beef Stew
One of my favorite cold-weather meals is Beef Stew. I have a favorite recipe for both my crockpot and my Instant Pot - today I'm sharing the crockpot recipe, and tomorrow will be the Instant Pot recipe. Both are super easy to make. If you're craving a delicious beef stew, give this one a try!
