Former Alabama 5-star EDGE Eyabi Okie transferring for fourth time

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of high school, Eyabi Okie was ranked as one of the highest-rated recruits. However, the success did not translate to the college level. In his lone season at the Capstone, he tallied 12 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Following his freshman season, he transferred to Houston. There, he did not record any stats. He was dismissed from both Houston and Alabama as well.

Consequently, Okie transferred to play for Tennessee-Martin. The Skyhawks were coached by Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson’s father, Jason. He went on to spend one season with the Skyhawks too. He tallied 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks on the season.

Following his redshirt-sophomore season with the Skyhawks, he transferred yet again to Michigan. He played in nine games this past season for the Wolverines and recorded 12 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Now, he will be looking to play for a fifth program in six years. He has seen some success at different stops. However, he has been unable to sustain it for the same team for consecutive years. It will be interesting to see if the Maryland native can get his football career back on track.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Okie’s college career as well as other Alabama football news.