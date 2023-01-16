Read full article on original website
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after barricading himself from deputiesZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change
Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.
Worst Cruise Ships in the World
The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
Is a Royal Caribbean or Carnival Drink Package Worth it?
An all-inclusive beverage package that gives you access to beer, wine, liquor, bottled water, soda, specialty coffee, and even shake/smoothies may cost more than your cruise fare. That's especially true right now when many cruise cabins are being sold at discounted rates while drink-package prices have inched up. Deciding whether...
Carnival Cruise Line Raising Two Key Prices (You Won't Like It)
The major cruise lines that operate out of the United States flag their ships in foreign countries. That allows them to avoid American labor laws, including paying a minimum wage. Cruise ship workers are not protected by U.S. laws that govern how many hours they can work or what they...
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water
As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water. Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that...
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
A Few Things on Carnival Cruise Ships Will Soon Cost More
Carnival Cruise Line is raising prices on a few incidentals on cruises from U.S. cruise ports and sailings from Europe. Carnival Cruise Line is raising the daily price of WiFi on their cruise ships and also the suggested daily gratuity amounts. The new price for WiFi on Carnival cruise ships...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 11 things that surprised me about the job.
During the six years that I worked on cruises, a number of things surprised me about life at sea. The crew had its own bars, its own social events, and in some cases, even its own cabin stewards. My coworkers had their own onboard currency and side hustles, like cutting...
The Coldest Cities in Florida: You Won't Believe How Cold They Get
Florida's subtropical climate has earned it the nickname "The Sunshine State." It features long, moderate winters and extremely hot summers. Typically, summertime temperatures vary from 87°C to 92°F.
Flooded Toilets Could Have Caused The Autopilot of a Delta Air Flight to New York to Keep On Disconnecting
Investigators are probing an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines jet from Prague in the Czech Republic to New York JFK in which the autopilot repeatedly disconnected, forcing the pilots to declare an emergency and nearly diverting to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland. But while the incident occurred back on...
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
At least South Florida will be warmer than Buffalo where the Dolphins play on Sunday.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
Is a Cruise Drink Package Worth It?
Buying a cruise drink package can be economical, but is it worth it?. You’ve done the research on cruise lines, itineraries, and cabin types and found a great deal on a fabulous and much-needed vacation at sea. Get the sunscreen and flip-flops ready! But, before you set sail, there’s one decision you have left to make. If you like a few drinks with dinner, a fruity adult beverage while sunning by the pool, or might fancy a fancy cocktail while chilling out in the swanky jazz club on board, you might be wondering if a cruise drinks package is worth buying.
