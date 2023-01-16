BAR HARBOR — Soren Hopkins-Goff only scored three points in the Mount Desert High School girls’ basketball team’s 52-50 win over Houlton on Jan. 14, but what an important three points they were! With MDI down by one point with less than 10 seconds left, the senior hit a clutch jumper to take the lead and then hit one of two free throws to seal it. The Trojans extended their winning streak to three games in a row with the win.

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO