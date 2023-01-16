Read full article on original website
mdislander.com
New name, expanded game for DMR coastal shellfish program
ELLSWORTH — How the state manages clammers and other wild species harvesters is changing to catch up with climate change concerns – and to reflect the growing number of species harvested and municipalities seeking to establish or continue local management. “Climate change is affecting nearshore species all along...
mdislander.com
The classifications, they are a changin'
AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals Association (MPA) late last week released proposed changes to the way schools are classified in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball. Some of the changes are minor but some could have a major impact on the way schools compete over the next few years. One...
mdislander.com
Tremont to hold comp plan public workshop Feb. 2
TREMONT — The town’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force is hosting a public workshop to gather input on future land use in Tremont at 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room of the town office. The snow date is Feb. 9. Representatives from Northstar Planning,...
mdislander.com
MDI cheer season canceled due to lack of participants
BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School competitive cheer team will not compete this year as the school was forced to make a late decision to cancel the season due to lack of participants. “Unfortunately, we won’t be competing this season,” said head coach Missy Leland. “We had...
mdislander.com
Library hopes play relay becomes annual event
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library was abuzz with creativity on Jan. 14 as spectators lined up for snacks and tea and found their seats in the library’s Mellon Room for an evening of original 10-minute plays. The four performances were the product of a 12-hour play...
mdislander.com
Public safety budget requests up 11.4%
MOUNT DESERT — The 2024 budget requests from the town’s public safety departments total just under $4.2 million, which is about $428,000 more than the current year fiscal year’s combined budgets, an increase of 11.4 percent. Within that, the fire department’s requested budget is up 13.5 percent...
mdislander.com
Robert E. Malaney, USN (Ret.)
Bob completed his watch, signed “the log,” and went home to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Gardiner. He grew up on a small dairy farm in North Whitefield and attended a one-room school grade 2 through 7 at South Windsor before his family relocated to Gardiner. He graduated from Gardiner High School in 1949 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1952 and 1974.
mdislander.com
Tremont to hire short-term rental consultant
TREMONT — Select Board members authorized Town Manager Jesse Dunbar to engage with Southwest Harbor’s The Musson Group on possible consultation on short-term rentals at their Jan. 17 meeting. This move came at the request of the Planning Board, which on Jan. 10 moved to request that the...
mdislander.com
Ethics code for town boards headed for adoption
MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Tuesday reviewed a draft Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct for members of all town boards and committees and indicated that, with a few minor revisions, they would vote to adopt it at a future meeting. “It’s very good; I really...
mdislander.com
Swan’s Island sets scoping session
SWAN’S ISLAND — A scoping session for a proposed 20-year, 10-acre aquaculture lease site in Burnt Cove Harbor, on the north side of Mill Pond, will be held Jan. 23 at the town office at 4 p.m. Jason and Joshua Joyce seek to grow up to two million...
mdislander.com
Athlete of the Week: Soren Hopkins-Goff
BAR HARBOR — Soren Hopkins-Goff only scored three points in the Mount Desert High School girls’ basketball team’s 52-50 win over Houlton on Jan. 14, but what an important three points they were! With MDI down by one point with less than 10 seconds left, the senior hit a clutch jumper to take the lead and then hit one of two free throws to seal it. The Trojans extended their winning streak to three games in a row with the win.
