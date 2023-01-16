Read full article on original website
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Uncovering Mount Desert Island's Hidden Histories: A Look Inside the Southwest Harbor Library's Digital ArchiveRachel PerkinsSouthwest Harbor, ME
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
mdislander.com
Southwest Harbor Library holds Narcan training Jan. 28
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service will host a Narcan (naloxone) public training with John Lennon at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The session will help the public to learn more about opiate overdoses and Narcan administration. The presentation will...
mdislander.com
Grantmaking committee welcomes new advisors
ELLSWORTH — Traya Huff and Bonnie Tai of Bar Harbor and Steve Schley of Sorrento are the newest members of the Maine Community Foundation’s Hancock County Grantmaking Committee. MaineCF’s county committees are made up of community members who live or work in the county and serve as local...
mdislander.com
Pemetic presents prelim budget to Select Board
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Pemetic Elementary School Board presented the school’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2024 to the Select Board on Jan. 11. The draft includes an 8.80 percent increase for new staff positions and raises. Of the $324,508 increase, $273,010 will be raised through property taxes...
mdislander.com
John P. Reeves
John P. Reeves died at home on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born in Newton, Mass., on May 19, 1934, and grew up in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He followed a family tradition by attending Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., majoring in physics. He also earned a master’s degree in banking from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1969.
mdislander.com
What's still open on MDI?
BAR HARBOR — Once the foliage has fallen, school has started and the cold begins to set in, many restaurants and stores around the island shutter their windows, close up their kitchens and begin the hibernation process. Come January, it is not always easy to find a quick bite...
mdislander.com
Housing continues to be top issue in Bar Harbor's future
BAR HARBOR — The need for housing, identified by multiple town committees as one of the top issues facing Bar Harbor, isn’t going away anytime soon. According to a housing analysis presented by consultant group RKG Associates during a Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting last Wednesday, Bar Harbor’s household population is projected to rise 15 percent by 2038 from 2018 estimates, having the single highest growth compared to neighboring communities in Hancock County.
mdislander.com
Robert E. Malaney, USN (Ret.)
Bob completed his watch, signed “the log,” and went home to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Gardiner. He grew up on a small dairy farm in North Whitefield and attended a one-room school grade 2 through 7 at South Windsor before his family relocated to Gardiner. He graduated from Gardiner High School in 1949 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1952 and 1974.
mdislander.com
Board discusses town garage plans, generator grants
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — As snow and ice begin to increase around the island and with an electric school bus on the way to Pemetic Elementary, the need for an updated town garage has resurfaced for the Select Board. Representatives from Olver Associates, the civil engineering firm hired to design the new town garage, presented revised plans to the board Jan. 10.
mdislander.com
Coast Guard members volunteer at Pemetic Elementary
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “Recess is the best,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Rob Shores, describing when a student at Pemetic Elementary School invited him to play. “I finally felt accepted.”
mdislander.com
Beth Goettel
Beth Goettel lost her battle with multiple system atrophy (MSA) on Jan. 16, 2023. Although this cruel disease took away her ability to walk, and affected her eyesight, coordination and ability to talk, she never lost her sense of humor or her bright outlook on life.
mainebiz.biz
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
penbaypilot.com
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
mdislander.com
Northeast Harbor woman helps skater who fell through ice
TOWNSHIP 10 — A close call for an area man who had fallen into a frozen lake while ice skating had a happy ending thanks to the quick thinking and preparedness of a fellow skater on Jan. 12. Courtney Keep of Northeast Harbor helped to pull the man, who...
Ellsworth American
Crazy Sumo on final stretch to grand opening
ELLSWORTH — After almost a year of anticipation, Crazy Sumo is almost ready to open its doors. Crazy Sumo, a Japanese hibachi steakhouse, is set to announce its official opening within the next week. The restaurant took over a building that previously housed the Denny’s on High Street, and has been under construction for almost a year. Now, as Ellsworth area residents are patiently awaiting the official opening, the restaurant is nearing the beginning of its new era.
mdislander.com
Realizing the dream
“So even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
mdislander.com
MDI boys' basketball falls to Old Town 60-32
BAR HARBOR — An up and down season continued for the MDI boys’ basketball team (4-6) with a 60-32 loss to Old Town on Tuesday. The loss came on the heels of a dominant 58-35 win over Houlton on Jan. 14 that brought the team within one game of .500 on the season.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
Ellsworth American
House and garage burn down in Hancock
HANCOCK — Seven fire departments responded to a structure fire at a property on Horsing Around Way in Hancock on the morning of Jan. 16. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 6:57 a.m. and the Ellsworth Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 7:06 a.m. providing mutual aid to Hancock, which arrived one minute later.
The year Maine had four governors
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
