New name, expanded game for DMR coastal shellfish program
ELLSWORTH — How the state manages clammers and other wild species harvesters is changing to catch up with climate change concerns – and to reflect the growing number of species harvested and municipalities seeking to establish or continue local management. “Climate change is affecting nearshore species all along...
100% lobster harvester reporting in effect
AUGUSTA — Jan. 1 marked the start of a 100 percent reporting requirement for harvesters statewide. Until now, Maine harvesters were required to report 10 percent of their haul, although dealers fell under the 100 percent reporting requirement. “All of this is vital to understanding the real footprint of...
Maine CDC director appointed to federal post
PORTLAND — Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will be leaving his position in Maine to become the principal deputy director of the U.S. CDC. According to a press release from Gov. Janet Mills, Deputy Director Nancy Beardsley will be acting director of the Maine CDC, a position she has held before.
Town adjusts method for funding outside agencies
MOUNT DESERT — Every year, about two dozen nonprofit organizations, such as the Mount Desert Nursing Association and the Village Improvement Societies, fill out forms requesting funds from the town of Mount Desert, and then their leaders troop before the Select Board to explain why they need the money.
Public safety budget requests up 11.4%
MOUNT DESERT — The 2024 budget requests from the town’s public safety departments total just under $4.2 million, which is about $428,000 more than the current year fiscal year’s combined budgets, an increase of 11.4 percent. Within that, the fire department’s requested budget is up 13.5 percent...
The classifications, they are a changin'
AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals Association (MPA) late last week released proposed changes to the way schools are classified in football, basketball, soccer and volleyball. Some of the changes are minor but some could have a major impact on the way schools compete over the next few years. One...
Ethics code for town boards headed for adoption
MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Tuesday reviewed a draft Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct for members of all town boards and committees and indicated that, with a few minor revisions, they would vote to adopt it at a future meeting. “It’s very good; I really...
MDI cheer season canceled due to lack of participants
BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School competitive cheer team will not compete this year as the school was forced to make a late decision to cancel the season due to lack of participants. “Unfortunately, we won’t be competing this season,” said head coach Missy Leland. “We had...
Swan’s Island sets scoping session
SWAN’S ISLAND — A scoping session for a proposed 20-year, 10-acre aquaculture lease site in Burnt Cove Harbor, on the north side of Mill Pond, will be held Jan. 23 at the town office at 4 p.m. Jason and Joshua Joyce seek to grow up to two million...
Library hopes play relay becomes annual event
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library was abuzz with creativity on Jan. 14 as spectators lined up for snacks and tea and found their seats in the library’s Mellon Room for an evening of original 10-minute plays. The four performances were the product of a 12-hour play...
