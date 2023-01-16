Read full article on original website
Field, format for LPGA's Tournament of Champions celebrity event
The LPGA season gets underway this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s an early start to the season, with the LPGA’s second event not set to take place until Feb. 23-26 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay could pull off OWGR first at AmEx
Depending on how they finish Sunday at The American Express, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay could combine for an Official World Golf Ranking first. Come Monday, both could share world No. 1. Never before have there been co-No. 1's in the history of the OWGR, but according to Twitter's OWGR...
Power rankings from the American Express: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay lead the way
The American Express is not a designated event, but it'd be hard to know that based on the stacked field that is lined up to play this week in the California desert. Headlined by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, other notables include Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im and Cameron Young.
'Sore' Xander Schauffele ready to go at American Express
Xander Schauffele is scheduled to play four of the next five weeks even though he admitted Wednesday that his back is still not 100% healthy. Schauffele pulled out of the opening event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with a back injury. An MRI exam last week at home revealed no structural damage, and so after “a lot of work done on it,” he said he’s ready to compete at The American Express.
Memorable moments from the American Express: Duval's 59, Arnie's final triumph
The American Express has been a part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1960 and has quite a highlight reel. Ahead of the Tour’s return to California this week, here is a look back at some of the most memorable moments in the desert. DAVID DUVAL’S CLOSING 59.
LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Why Nelly Korda isn't watching brother Sebi’s Australian Open match vs. Daniil Medvedev
To say the Korda family is exceptionally athletic would be an understatement: sisters Nelly and Jessica are two of the best golfers in the world; their parents, Petr and Regina, are former Czech tennis stars; and then there’s their brother, Sebi, who’s in the spotlight this week at the Australian Open.
World Nos. 2 and 5 could be co-No. 1s, but No. 4 Jon Rahm has no chance
LA QUINTA, Calif. – This week’s American Express has the potential to present a particularly strange situation related to the world ranking front, even by ranking standards. According to multiple projections, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay can ascend to No. 1 in the world ranking depending on their...
