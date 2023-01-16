Xander Schauffele is scheduled to play four of the next five weeks even though he admitted Wednesday that his back is still not 100% healthy. Schauffele pulled out of the opening event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with a back injury. An MRI exam last week at home revealed no structural damage, and so after “a lot of work done on it,” he said he’s ready to compete at The American Express.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO