Golf Channel

Field, format for LPGA's Tournament of Champions celebrity event

The LPGA season gets underway this week with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. It’s an early start to the season, with the LPGA’s second event not set to take place until Feb. 23-26 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Channel

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay could pull off OWGR first at AmEx

Depending on how they finish Sunday at The American Express, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay could combine for an Official World Golf Ranking first. Come Monday, both could share world No. 1. Never before have there been co-No. 1's in the history of the OWGR, but according to Twitter's OWGR...
Golf Channel

'Sore' Xander Schauffele ready to go at American Express

Xander Schauffele is scheduled to play four of the next five weeks even though he admitted Wednesday that his back is still not 100% healthy. Schauffele pulled out of the opening event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with a back injury. An MRI exam last week at home revealed no structural damage, and so after “a lot of work done on it,” he said he’s ready to compete at The American Express.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Channel

LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Channel

World Nos. 2 and 5 could be co-No. 1s, but No. 4 Jon Rahm has no chance

LA QUINTA, Calif. – This week’s American Express has the potential to present a particularly strange situation related to the world ranking front, even by ranking standards. According to multiple projections, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay can ascend to No. 1 in the world ranking depending on their...

