Clinton, NY

Women's track and field athletes win three events in Hamilton Invite

CLINTON, N.Y. – Hamilton College women's track and field athletes finished first in three events in its own non-team scoring Hamilton Indoor Invitational at Margaret Bundy Scott Field House on Friday. Taylor Harris '26 took the top spot in the one-mile run, Maggie Winstead '26 won the 3,000-meter run,...
Student AXB Volunteers Team Up With Akuamoah-Boateng ’09

Nine students spent part of their winter break teaming up with Maxwell Akuamoah-Boateng ’09 on a community service project in Philadelphia. Akuamoah-Boateng, who serves as the city’s director of operations for community schools, organized the Alternate Break (AXB) trip that focused on youth engagement/urban service. AXB service trips are programs offered through Community Outreach and Opportunity Project (COOP), which he was involved with as a student.
Because Hamiltonians Protect Planet Earth: Melissa Williams ’89

Melissa Williams’ ’89 path to Sierra Club and a career in environmentalism has had a few twists and turns, almost like the trip down a river — the French Broad River to be exact. After graduating from Hamilton with a degree in English, with a concentration in...
