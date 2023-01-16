Nine students spent part of their winter break teaming up with Maxwell Akuamoah-Boateng ’09 on a community service project in Philadelphia. Akuamoah-Boateng, who serves as the city’s director of operations for community schools, organized the Alternate Break (AXB) trip that focused on youth engagement/urban service. AXB service trips are programs offered through Community Outreach and Opportunity Project (COOP), which he was involved with as a student.

CLINTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO