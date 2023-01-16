ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSU board spends over $550,000 on investigation of Gupta's dismissal

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees spent nearly $550,000 in September and October of last year on an investigation into the dismissal of former business school dean Sanjay Gupta, according to records obtained by The Detroit News. The fees for the beginning of the investigation by Los Angeles-based Quinn Emanuel...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Latest Ilitch project sends another bill to taxpayers

Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to get Chinese dumplings in Metro Detroit

Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year, typically in late January or February is Jan. 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is celebrated with fireworks, paper lanterns and, of course, food. Popular dishes are fish, to increase prosperity, noodles for longevity and health and dumplings for wealth.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Little Caesars Arena evacuated amid ammonia leak

Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit was evacuated after an ammonia leak in the building, city officials said. The incident was reported in the venue's basement around 3:15 p.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department chief of community relations and public information officer. Firefighters, a Hazmat specialist and medics...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial

Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors. Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Birmingham schools probes racist text messages exchanged between students

Birmingham Public Schools officials and police are investigating "a racist text message exchange between students" at Groves High School. School officials said they became aware of the messages over the weekend in a letter sent to parents Sunday. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

Buss: Rochester school board censures member on Day 1

In its first substantive act of the New Year, Rochester's school board voted to censure a new member through a Disclaiming Motion for sharing communications between public officials with the public. It's an indication that one of the region's least transparent school districts intends to continue operating in the dark.
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in road rage shooting on Southfield Freeway

A 21-year-old man who allegedly shot multiple times at another car on the Southfield freeway after a road rage incident now faces attempted murder charges. Joshua Wiley of Detroit was charged in 36th District Court in Detroit with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of using a firearm during a felony.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSP: Man ran out of gas, called 911 to report false Detroit freeway shooting to get help

Detroit — A man was arrested for allegedly calling police Monday night to report he was shot at on a freeway to get help faster after his car ran out of gas, officials said. Michigan State Police said troopers were called at about 11:10 p.m. to a location on westbound Interstate 94 near Woodward Avenue for a report of a freeway shooting. He told dispatchers that a white male in a purple car fired 150 shots into his vehicle with an AK-47.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Toledo man, 69, dies after pickup crashes into tree in Lodi Twp.

A Toledo man is dead after crashing his pickup truck through someone's yard and into a tree Monday in Washtenaw County, state police said. Troopers with the Brighton Post were called at about 6 a.m. Monday to an area near Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a report of a single-vehicle crash. They arrived and found a truck crashed into a tree.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

