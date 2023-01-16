Read full article on original website
Six Methods to Strengthen Supply Chain Cybersecurity in 2023
A supply chain cyberattack response plan must be evaluated regularly with penetration testing. This will uncover advanced supply chain cybersecurity risks that are overlooked by security systems. The COVID outbreak has induced digital transformation acceleration and has increased the supply chain complexity. As the security risks increases, supply chain executives...
Top Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Cybersecurity has become an extremely significant and standard issue for organizations. Unexpected economic headwinds have led to more cybersecurity threats and minimal cyber investments. Here are a few predictions that will help the CIOs to ensure they are strongly positioned for recession resilience. Cybercriminals Will Take Advantage of the Current...
Strategies for Improving Cyber Resilience in the Digital Era
Cyber resilience is the result of an integrated and proactive approach to security. It is an imperative for new-age data security that protects the business from attacks that can disrupt the entire operation. Here are a few effective strategies for improving cyber resilience in the digital era. Comprehend the Threat...
18k Nissan Customers Impacted by Data Breach at a Third-Party Software Developer
Nissan North America informs roughly 18,000 customers that their personal information was revealed in a data breach at a third-party services provider. The impacted third-party service provider provides software development services to Nissan. Nissan provided certain information to this service provider for processing during the software testing. The company was informed of the incident in June 2022. In September, its investigation into the data breach determined that some personal information belonging to Nissan customers was accessed and exfiltrated from the repository.
Reasons Why an Effective Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan is Essential
As businesses glide through different operations and functionalities, forever cyber security measures and resilient actions to eradicate business assaults are the essential attributes forcing the creation of a robust cybersecurity incident response plan. Organizational operation scams are always actionable as cyber-attacks can happen anytime. Even the largest organizations with the...
Crossword Cybersecurity partners with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, today announces it has partnered with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT (“BCS”). BCS has over 60,000 members in 150 countries with a mission to ensure everyone’s experience with technology is positive.
Kintent® Modifies Security Reviews With World’s First Product To Integrate AI-Powered Security Questionnaire Responses With A Trust Portal
Kintent®, the programmatic, predictive Trust Assurance platform, today announced the release of the new TrustShare™- application. TrustShare allows software companies to pass security reviews quickly with AI-powered security questionnaire responses, and a dynamic trust portal to share security and privacy compliance status with prospects and partners. TrustShare is the newest addition to the Trust Cloud platform, the smartest way for companies to complete audits, pass security reviews and assess risk.
Logically Adds Joshua Skeens As CEO
Logically, one of the nation’s leading managed IT and security service providers, today announced that Joshua Skeens has been named as CEO. Skeens, who previously held the position of Logically’s COO, brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity & IT managed services business operations. Skeens will succeed Michelle Accardi as leader of the organization effective January 2023.
Forter Announces Acquisition Of Immue To Enhance Bot Detection Capabilities In Wake Of Rampant Attacks
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most...
