Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family Before 'Heart-Racing' Talk With Queen Elizabeth About Prince Philip's Death
Prince Harry recounted how he learned about his grandfather Prince Philip's book in his book Spare. According to him, he first spoke about it with Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry Missed 32 Calls From Royal Family When Prince Philip Died. The royal family reached out to the Duke of Sussex when...
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will End Up With ‘Empty’ Lives ‘Built on a Foundation of Resentment’ Says Commentator
Meghan and Harry are establishing their brand and releasing projects under the Archewell umbrella. One commentator doesn't think the duke and duchess have longevity.
Royal Author Claims if Prince Harry Continues to Slam Prince William in ‘Spare,’ His Words Could Be Seen as an ‘Attack on the Monarchy’ After Damaging Netflix Special
Prince Harry may still have more ammunition against the royal family with the publication of "Spare" in Jan. 2023. However, will his words be seen as an "attack on the monarchy?"
Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
Beware the ‘spare’: let’s drop the need for a second-in-line, and let Harry be the last
“My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare,” declares Prince Harry in his new memoir, frustrated in a history lesson at Eton that the teacher expected him to know the story of Charles Edward Stuart. He doesn’t want to think about it, doesn’t want to know about history – “Why memorise the names of past spares?”. And yet he has: they thread through his book, unspoken. Not just Princess Margaret (who he notes once gave him a Biro for Christmas), all the others who were No 2, and those who are to come. Harry was, as he sees it, “brought into the world in case something happened to Willy”.
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Meghan Markle Touched Princess Diana’s Gravestone and ‘Asked for Clarity and Guidance’ According to Prince Harry’s Book ‘Spare’
Excerpts from Prince Harry's book are being released. One revelation is that Meghan Markle touched Princess Diana's gravestone and asked for "guidance."
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
netflixjunkie.com
“Little exaggerated” – Prince Harry Finally Comments on Infamous Meghan Markle Tiara Drama
Meghan Markle dazzled at her wedding with Prince Harry in a timeless white gown by Clare Waight Keller. However, not the £110,000 Givenchy dress but Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau stole all the thunder. As per the royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth II lent Markle the tiara that had a 10-diamond brooch as a centerpiece for her wedding. Following the royal wedding, a lot of stories popped up in the media regarding the tiara.
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Prince Harry ‘snapped’ at Meghan Markle in ‘cruel’ fight that led to therapy
Prince Harry sought therapy after “cruelly” speaking to Meghan Markle during an argument, he reveals in “Spare.” The Duke of Sussex writes in the book, out Jan. 10, that he “became touchy” and “snapped” when a conversation with the “Suits” alum “took an unexpected turn” (via Us Weekly). The 38-year-old royal recalls being “disproportionately, sloppily angry” with Markle, addressing her “harshly” enough that “everything in the room [came] to a stop.” After spending a “full 15 minutes apart,” Harry and the “Deal or No Deal” alum, 41, eventually spoke in their bedroom. “She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she...
Meghan Markle Bragged About Serving Marijuana at Her First Wedding Before Marrying Prince Harry
Meghan Markle was married once before she met Prince Harry, and the "Suits" star reportedly boasted about giving guests marijuana as a party favor at her first wedding.
King Charles III and Prince William Are ‘In Constant Talks’ With Royal Family About How to Handle Prince Harry’s Memoir
Regrouping. King Charles III and Prince William are in “constant talks” with other royals about “how to handle” Prince Harry’s memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s obviously business as usual as far as their royal duties go,” the insider says, noting that the working royals “speak via phone […]
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Made 1 Move During Their Docuseries That Caught a Body Language Expert’s Attention
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their Netflix documentary. A body language expert says they both made one move that caught his attention.
Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Of Prince Harry's Exes Caused Tension As Royal Strived To Remain Friendly Post-Split: Sources
Meghan Markle set a firm boundary when it came to her new husband Prince Harry staying in contact with his exes following their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Palace insiders claimed there was a time she couldn't help but become envious of the bond he and his former flames developed, despite Harry's past romances fizzling out."Meghan's jealous," a well-placed source dished in 2019, claiming the Duke of Sussex made efforts to "reassure her that he's never looked at another woman." It became a cause for concern because Harry is known for being amicable with exes...
Comments / 0