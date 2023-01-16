Read full article on original website
Strategies for Improving Cyber Resilience in the Digital Era
Cyber resilience is the result of an integrated and proactive approach to security. It is an imperative for new-age data security that protects the business from attacks that can disrupt the entire operation. Here are a few effective strategies for improving cyber resilience in the digital era. Comprehend the Threat...
Reasons Why an Effective Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan is Essential
As businesses glide through different operations and functionalities, forever cyber security measures and resilient actions to eradicate business assaults are the essential attributes forcing the creation of a robust cybersecurity incident response plan. Organizational operation scams are always actionable as cyber-attacks can happen anytime. Even the largest organizations with the...
Ensuring Better API Security Across Mobile Applications
A more significant part of the efficient user experience that is taken for granted is powered by APIs, which operate in the background. Because of this, it is essential to ensure improved API security across mobile apps; otherwise, none of the benefits would be realized. Some of the biggest cyber-attacks...
Kintent® Modifies Security Reviews With World’s First Product To Integrate AI-Powered Security Questionnaire Responses With A Trust Portal
Kintent®, the programmatic, predictive Trust Assurance platform, today announced the release of the new TrustShare™- application. TrustShare allows software companies to pass security reviews quickly with AI-powered security questionnaire responses, and a dynamic trust portal to share security and privacy compliance status with prospects and partners. TrustShare is the newest addition to the Trust Cloud platform, the smartest way for companies to complete audits, pass security reviews and assess risk.
Keeper Connection Manage Announces New, Next-Gen Features For Zero-Trust Network Access
Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets and connections, today announced the latest update to its Keeper Connection Manager (KCM), which provides DevOps and IT teams with instant access to RDP, SSH, database and Kubernetes endpoints through a web browser- no VPN required. New in version 2.11.0, KCM is now able to interact directly with Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL databases.
CSRF Flaw in Kudu SCM Allowed Code Execution in Azure Services
Cloud infrastructure security company Ermetic has identified a cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability affecting the source control management (SCM) service Kudu that could be used to achieve remote code execution (RCE) in a number of Azure services. Kudu is a web-based Git repository manager that supports the deployment and management...
Microsoft Has Released Patches for 4 SSRF Flaws in Separate Azure Cloud Services
Microsoft has released patches to fix vulnerabilities through four separate services of its Azure cloud platform. According to the reports, the four vulnerabilities identified in Azure services vulnerable to SSRF are Azure Digital Twins, Azure API Management, Azure Machine Learning, and Azure Functions. The researchers have found that two of the identified vulnerabilities in Azure Functions and Azure Digital Twins enabled the attackers to perform a server-side request forgery (SSRF) attack and execute a remote code execution even without authentication from a legitimate account.
Top Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Cybersecurity has become an extremely significant and standard issue for organizations. Unexpected economic headwinds have led to more cybersecurity threats and minimal cyber investments. Here are a few predictions that will help the CIOs to ensure they are strongly positioned for recession resilience. Cybercriminals Will Take Advantage of the Current...
Crossword Cybersecurity partners with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, “Crossword”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the cybersecurity solutions company focused on cyber strategy and risk, today announces it has partnered with BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT (“BCS”). BCS has over 60,000 members in 150 countries with a mission to ensure everyone’s experience with technology is positive.
Control Web Panel Exploited Flaw Added to CISA “Must-Patch” List
CISA, the United States government’s cybersecurity agency, has given federal agencies until early February to patch a critical and already exploited security flaw in the widely used CentOS Control Web Panel utility. The organization added the CVE-2022-44877 vulnerability to its KEV (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) catalog and gave federal agencies...
Logically Adds Joshua Skeens As CEO
Logically, one of the nation’s leading managed IT and security service providers, today announced that Joshua Skeens has been named as CEO. Skeens, who previously held the position of Logically’s COO, brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity & IT managed services business operations. Skeens will succeed Michelle Accardi as leader of the organization effective January 2023.
Oracle’s First Security Update for 2023 Has 327 New Patches
Oracle announced its first Critical Patch Update for 2023, which comprises 327 new security patches. More than 70 fixes address critical-severity vulnerabilities. Oracle’s January 2023 CPU possesses 50 security patches that resolve flaws in Fusion Middleware. Thirty-nine of the bugs can be influenced by a remote, unauthenticated attacker, and 14 are ranked ‘critical’. While no new patches were reverberated out for applications such as Big Data Graph, Global Lifecycle Management, Graph Server, and Client, and Spatial Studio, updates were made available for them to address third-party issues. Oracle released third-party patches for other products as well.
