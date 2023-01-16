For undergraduate Madeline Howorth, research is in her blood. The Center for Undergraduate Research AY2223 fellowship award winner remembers watching her mother study, do homework and perform research. “Growing up in Pennsylvania as my mom pursued her PhD studies full-time, I was constantly surrounded by eager education faculty, used textbooks, and an endless supply of coffee and late nights, sitting with her while we did our very different homework on the couch.” She believes being surrounded by research, and the excitement of her mother and her colleagues led to her own path into research.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO