UMaine Student Symposium
For undergraduate Madeline Howorth, research is in her blood. The Center for Undergraduate Research AY2223 fellowship award winner remembers watching her mother study, do homework and perform research. “Growing up in Pennsylvania as my mom pursued her PhD studies full-time, I was constantly surrounded by eager education faculty, used textbooks, and an endless supply of coffee and late nights, sitting with her while we did our very different homework on the couch.” She believes being surrounded by research, and the excitement of her mother and her colleagues led to her own path into research.
UMaine News
UMaine launches new master’s program in athletic training. The University of Maine’s College of Education and Human Development is now offering a Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) degree that prepares students to join the growing allied health profession providing acute care, evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation, as well as prevention from injuries and illness.
Oxford County educators eligible for UMaine scholarship
The University of Maine’s College of Education and Human Development has opened a new round of applications for the Susan Hathaway Glines Scholarship for educators who live and work in Oxford County, Maine and are interested in pursuing graduate studies. Established in 2019 with a generous donation to the...
Gallandt, Omokinde present about TIDC research
Aaron Gallant, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering and researcher at Transportation Infrastructure Durability Center (TIDC), and graduate research assistant Temitope Omokinde, traveled to Medway Middle School and Schenck High School to provide a live demonstration of a TIDC-sponsored geotechnical engineering project about soil carbonation, a new approach to stabilize weak underground materials for construction.
Gather: Colleen McCubbin Stepanic
In Gather, Philadelphia-based artist Colleen McCubbin Stepanic has created an exhibition that is teeming with vivid colors and textural surfaces. In these featured works, Stepanic’s creative process is on full view as she seamlessly shifts from two to three-dimensions and utilizes materials in unexpected ways. A focal point of...
Altered States and Other Stories: Kit Warren
New York City-based artist Kit Warren showcases an assortment of recent works on paper and canvases in Altered States & Other Stories. While rooted in abstraction, these featured works suggest a multitude of associations ranging from aerial views of land masses to microscopic petri dish worlds to petroglyph imagery. Warren states, “Whether looking inside or out, at blood cells or land mass, my work examines the relationship between scale and pattern. Small patterns intimate the behavior of larger ones; repetition unifies.”
