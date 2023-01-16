ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis hit-and-run

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was the victim of a hit-and-run in Minneapolis early Monday morning.

The woman was found lying on the ground near the intersection of W. 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue S. around 12:30 a.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Police learned the woman was standing outside of her vehicle when she was struck by another driver.

The driver left the scene prior to police's arrival. No arrests have been made at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Community Policy