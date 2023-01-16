ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

lowellsfirstlook.com

City Council Recap: Parks Plan and Splash Pad Discussion

All councilmembers were present on Tuesday night for the second regular Lowell City Council meeting of January. Seven pieces of business were on the agenda, including the latest Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a sidewalk waiver request and a cost-sharing agreement for a proposed splash pad. Citizen Comment: Scout Park...
LOWELL, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Deadline Approaching for LMCU Scholarship Applications

Lowell high school seniors have an opportunity to win a $2,000 scholarship from LMCU, but they will have to act quickly to apply. The West Michigan-based credit union, which has a branch in Lowell, is accepting applications for their Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship until Jan. 31, 2023. Known as Lake...
LOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed

A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011923.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
HOLLAND, MI

