"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Breaking the Chains: Uncovering the Dark Reality of Human Trafficking in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com
City Council Recap: Parks Plan and Splash Pad Discussion
All councilmembers were present on Tuesday night for the second regular Lowell City Council meeting of January. Seven pieces of business were on the agenda, including the latest Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a sidewalk waiver request and a cost-sharing agreement for a proposed splash pad. Citizen Comment: Scout Park...
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
lowellsfirstlook.com
Deadline Approaching for LMCU Scholarship Applications
Lowell high school seniors have an opportunity to win a $2,000 scholarship from LMCU, but they will have to act quickly to apply. The West Michigan-based credit union, which has a branch in Lowell, is accepting applications for their Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship until Jan. 31, 2023. Known as Lake...
WILX-TV
Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too many patients and not enough staff to care for them. Those are the reasons Sparrow Hospital said it’s running out of room in the emergency room and waiting hours in the emergency room without a bed is not ideal. “I was amazed at what...
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
Humane Society of West MI offering custom pet portraits after donations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the second year in a row, the Humane Society of West Michigan is holding a unique fundraiser to support the furry friends in their care. The shelter has kicked off "Animal Care Artists," which is when for every donation of $10 or more per pet, you can get a custom pet portrait.
WOOD
SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed
A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011923.
Deer fencing chosen over a targeted cull in Norton Shores to help protect property
NORTON SHORES, MI -- A new city ordinance allows for deer fencing at homes in Norton Shores. The ordinance that allows residents to erect fencing to protect plants from hungry deer during certain parts of the year has proven successful in other parts of the country, according to city staff.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
Grand Rapids And The Homeless Problem
Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to a growing population of homeless individuals. Despite the city's thriving economy and reputation as a cultural hub, many residents are struggling to make ends meet.
Seat of murdered Muskegon Heights school board member filled
The Muskegon Heights Board of Education appointed a new member Tuesday after her predecessor was shot and killed.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
