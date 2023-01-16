ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads

As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron

A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage

ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
ATASCADERO, CA
KMJ

Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes Hit With Damage and Erosion

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The storms have caused a tremendous amount of beach erosion at Pismo Beach and closed down the Oceano Dunes for ATV riders and campers. “I was amazed because what we are seeing back here is 5 feet of erosion of a dune and normally, the waves don’t get this far inland,” said Ronnie Glick, the State Park Acting District Superintendent.
PISMO BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy