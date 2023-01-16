Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Update: SLO County crews open previously flooded roads
As multiple storms pounded San Luis Obispo County last week, state and local agencies closed roads and highways because of flooding, mudslides and damage. As rain water subsides and crews remove debris, officials have reopened some roads while other closures remain. Roads reopened. 22nd Street in Oceano. Avila Beach Drive...
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency due to storm. Here’s what that means
The state of emergency will be in effect for the next week, the city said.
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Farmland across SLO County ravaged by storms
As a result of the recent heavy rainfall, the Central Coast is hydrated, but farmers say while they're thankful for the rain, it was too much at once.
calcoasttimes.com
Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron
A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
Looking Back to 1941: Heavy rains and wind damage entire coast
Posted: 5:48 am, January 18, 2023 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. – Heavy rains and raging winds have done serious damage to the entire California coast during the storm which up until today has drenched San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles. Local rainfall has been recorded as 16.97 inches for...
calcoastnews.com
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
Rollover crash off Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo
Just minor injuries were reported in a rollover crash at Los Osos Valley Rd. and Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo.
Storm updates: Rep. Carbajal to view SLO County damages, road closures still in place
SLO County’s path to recovery from the winter storm continues through traffic closures and power outages.
Avila Beach Drive closure impacting local businesses
With storm after storm hitting the Central Coast, Avila Beach Drive is closed due to flooding and local businesses say business is affected.
Police chase and helicopter search into Arroyo Grande
Authorities followed the woman from Santa Maria on northbound HWY 101. Neighbors may have heard police helicopters in the Five Cities area at the same time who were assisting in the search.
Catastrophic flooding caught on camera in Los Osos as officials survey damage
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal was joined by state and local officials to tour catastrophic storm damage in Los Osos and Morro Bay.
Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall
The water level at Lopez Lake has doubled within the last weeks. It's a remarkable turnaround for the South San Luis Obispo County reservoir, which was close to an all-time low level just weeks ago. The post Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage
ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
KMJ
Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes Hit With Damage and Erosion
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The storms have caused a tremendous amount of beach erosion at Pismo Beach and closed down the Oceano Dunes for ATV riders and campers. “I was amazed because what we are seeing back here is 5 feet of erosion of a dune and normally, the waves don’t get this far inland,” said Ronnie Glick, the State Park Acting District Superintendent.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council Approves Affordable Housing Project at Former Drive-In Theater Site
A 49-unit affordable housing project at the site of the former drive-in theater in Santa Maria received City Council approval on Tuesday night, although lot size, parking and pedestrian access to an adjacent neighborhood raised some concerns. Council members voted 3-2 to approve the tentative tract map with Mayor Alice...
Community shows support for family of Kyle Doan as search enters ninth day
In the days since the search for Kyle Doan began, community members on the Central Coast have started distributing green ribbons and stickers to raise awareness and support Kyle's family.
calcoastnews.com
Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room
Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
Maintenance crews, community volunteers continue recovery efforts in Orcutt
On Monday, maintenance crews in Orcutt continued their efforts in repairing and reopening several roads that were impacted by heavy recent rainfall.
