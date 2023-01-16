Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Related
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
Bangor Police Investigate ‘Weapons Discharge’ On Warren Street
The Bangor Police Department is looking into an incident that took place not too far from Downtown Tuesday evening. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer with the Bangor Police Department, says someone called authorities around 8 PM on Tuesday to report hearing a gun go off. "Bangor Police were called...
WGME
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
wabi.tv
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
WGME
Search continues for missing Maine teen
HOWLAND (WGME) -- The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says they are still searching for a missing Howland teen, but don’t believe she is in immediate danger. Deputies say 17-year-old Krystal Bursey was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in Howland. Krystal reportedly told her family she was walking to...
Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls Gun in Argument Over Parking Space
A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
WPFO
Man repeatedly stabbed in Winslow, suspect arrested
WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident. Police say a man was attacked from behind on Lasalle Street and stabbed multiple times around 10 a.m. Officers found the victim...
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing friend in Gardiner in 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine — The trial for a man accused of killing a friend and seriously injuring another began for the second time in Augusta on Wednesday. Dylan Ketcham is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault in connection with an incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. According...
WPFO
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
WMTW
Police dispel concerns following abduction in Maine parking lot
BANGOR, Maine — Police are trying to ease some concerns after a weekend abduction in Bangor. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer, was charged with kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a rental van in the parking lot of a Target on Saturday. Several people called the police after seeing the incident. Some people actually followed the van for a short time north on Stillwater Avenue.
wabi.tv
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
wagmtv.com
Former Bangor Resident Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, A former resident of Bangor, Shelby Loring, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records reveal that between January 2018 and December 2021, Loring, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.
Ex-Bangor woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor woman pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Court documents show that between January 2018 and December 2021, 27-year-old Shelby Loring "trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties" with others, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
Icy roadway leads to Owls Head crash
OWLS HEAD, Maine — A plow operator in Owls Head reported a crash around 7:07 a.m. on Monday regarding a "male subject laying on the side of the roadway" on Ash Point Drive, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated. The plow driver told the authorities...
foxbangor.com
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people over parking space
BANGOR- An argument over a parking spot ended with a man threatening to shoot people and a person being arrested earlier today. Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says officers happened upon a group of people near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. One of the first officers on the...
truecountry935.com
78-Year-Old Cutler Man Rescued in Sleet Storm
Maine Game Wardens, along with Maine Forest Rangers and a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy, rescued a missing 78-year-old Cutler man yesterday, Jan. 16, who had ventured out to search for moose antlers. He had become lost after falling through the ice into a bog and became hypothermic. From MDIFW:
Comments / 1