Winslow, ME

truecountry935.com

Man Arrested After Police Standoff in Industry

57-year-old Bradford Luker of Industry was arrested this morning, Jan. 18, after a standoff with police at a home on Taylor Road. A gun was fired inside the home while while a woman there. She was not shot at. Luker will be charged with domestic violence assault and reckless conduct.
INDUSTRY, ME
WPFO

Man repeatedly stabbed in Winslow, suspect arrested

WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident. Police say a man was attacked from behind on Lasalle Street and stabbed multiple times around 10 a.m. Officers found the victim...
WINSLOW, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 173 calls for service for the period of Jan. 10 to Jan. 17. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 380 calls for service. Robert H. Wolfe, 68, of Dresden was arrested Jan. 11 for Violating Protection Order and Violating Condition of Release/Bail, on Alexander Road, Dresden, by Detective Terry Michaud, who was assisted by Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Auburn Drug Raid Leads to 4 Arrests

Four men are facing drug trafficking charges after Auburn police raided a Lake Auburn Avenue home and reportedly found meth, crack, fentanyl and cash. Arrested were Dwayne McDowell, 50, of Auburn, Darnel Andre, 26, of Rockland, Jaden Andre, 19, of Rockland, Gary Pleau, 58, of Auburn.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree

MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Police dispel concerns following abduction in Maine parking lot

BANGOR, Maine — Police are trying to ease some concerns after a weekend abduction in Bangor. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer, was charged with kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a rental van in the parking lot of a Target on Saturday. Several people called the police after seeing the incident. Some people actually followed the van for a short time north on Stillwater Avenue.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
WINSLOW, ME
truecountry935.com

Hallowell Police Cruiser Involved in Crash

Sgt. Christopher Giles, a Hallowell police sergeant, was injured in a crash on Water Street Sunday evening, Jan. 15. Giles was hit from behind by a 16-year-old boy from Gardiner. He was taken to the hospital and later released. There were no other injuries.
HALLOWELL, ME
92 Moose

Man Dies in Rangeley, Maine After Falling Out of Bucket Truck While It’s Driving Down The Road

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead following an accident in Rangeley on Tuesday morning. Moss is reporting that a 911 call was placed on Tuesday morning to the Franklin County Emergency Dispatch center from a caller claiming that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck in Rangeley. Emergency crews from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Rangeley Police, North Star Ambulance and the Maine Department of Transportation responded to the scene on Main Street.
RANGELEY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow

OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
OWLS HEAD, ME
WGME

Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend

BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
BANGOR, ME

