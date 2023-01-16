Read full article on original website
WMTW
Barricaded man accused of assaulting woman in Industry taken into custody
INDUSTRY, Maine — UPDATE: Authorities have taken 57-year-old Bradford Luker into custody. Officials say he was unarmed. ORIGINAL STORY: A man has refused to come out of a home after authorities say they received a report of a woman being assaulted. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they were...
truecountry935.com
Man Arrested After Police Standoff in Industry
57-year-old Bradford Luker of Industry was arrested this morning, Jan. 18, after a standoff with police at a home on Taylor Road. A gun was fired inside the home while while a woman there. She was not shot at. Luker will be charged with domestic violence assault and reckless conduct.
newscentermaine.com
Police: Man found stabbed six times in Winslow
The suspect was arrested around noon Wednesday. Justin Boucher, 21, of Winlow was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and two misdemeanors.
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
WPFO
Man repeatedly stabbed in Winslow, suspect arrested
WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident. Police say a man was attacked from behind on Lasalle Street and stabbed multiple times around 10 a.m. Officers found the victim...
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 173 calls for service for the period of Jan. 10 to Jan. 17. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 380 calls for service. Robert H. Wolfe, 68, of Dresden was arrested Jan. 11 for Violating Protection Order and Violating Condition of Release/Bail, on Alexander Road, Dresden, by Detective Terry Michaud, who was assisted by Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins.
wabi.tv
Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
Man, 60, faces charges after allegedly firing weapon at Lisbon home
LISBON, MAINE, Maine — A 60-year-old man faces charges after reportedly firing a weapon outside of a home in Lisbon. Shortly before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Lisbon police responded to a report of "a suicidal male with a gun" inside a home on Proctor Road, a news release from the Lisbon Police Department said.
truecountry935.com
Auburn Drug Raid Leads to 4 Arrests
Four men are facing drug trafficking charges after Auburn police raided a Lake Auburn Avenue home and reportedly found meth, crack, fentanyl and cash. Arrested were Dwayne McDowell, 50, of Auburn, Darnel Andre, 26, of Rockland, Jaden Andre, 19, of Rockland, Gary Pleau, 58, of Auburn.
WPFO
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
WMTW
Police dispel concerns following abduction in Maine parking lot
BANGOR, Maine — Police are trying to ease some concerns after a weekend abduction in Bangor. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer, was charged with kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a rental van in the parking lot of a Target on Saturday. Several people called the police after seeing the incident. Some people actually followed the van for a short time north on Stillwater Avenue.
wabi.tv
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
truecountry935.com
Hallowell Police Cruiser Involved in Crash
Sgt. Christopher Giles, a Hallowell police sergeant, was injured in a crash on Water Street Sunday evening, Jan. 15. Giles was hit from behind by a 16-year-old boy from Gardiner. He was taken to the hospital and later released. There were no other injuries.
WGME
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
Man Dies in Rangeley, Maine After Falling Out of Bucket Truck While It’s Driving Down The Road
According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead following an accident in Rangeley on Tuesday morning. Moss is reporting that a 911 call was placed on Tuesday morning to the Franklin County Emergency Dispatch center from a caller claiming that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck in Rangeley. Emergency crews from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Rangeley Police, North Star Ambulance and the Maine Department of Transportation responded to the scene on Main Street.
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
WGME
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
