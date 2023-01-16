Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
dallasexpress.com
December Crime Afflicts North Dallas
Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
WATCH: This North Texas brunch spot is the perfect place for a Sunday morning meal
One thing about North Texas is that we take brunch seriously. One brunch spot in North Dallas has carefully crafted a menu that is straight out of a foodie's dream.
Valentines Day 2023: Romantic Spots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Reunion Tower - with its unparalleled views of the downtown Dallas Skyline - usually leads the list of romantic spots in the city, but not this year! Its restaurant is closed for renovations. So where will cupid go for a breathtaking scene to spend a quiet moment?
Body found in Grand Prairie could be connected to missing McKinney woman
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed they, along with the Texas Rangers, found the body. They have not confirmed if the body is Kelley.Authorities backtracked cell phone signals from the suspect in the case, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, to the area where the body was found. The body was found near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, less than a mile from Ferguson's home. Ferguson reportedly lived at the residence with his wife.This news comes hours after we learned...
North Texas woman says she was run over by neighbor amid feud over trash, arrest made
ALLEN, Texas — We all have a choice about where we live but rarely do we get to decide who we live next to. These two next-door neighbors in Allen haven't been very neighborly. A feud that they said lasted two years took a very serious turn at the beginning of this year.
Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance
FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
WFAA
Two construction workers hospitalized after partial collapse at Texas church
The incident happened at First Baptist Church in Stephenville. One of the injured workers had to be transported to a hospital by air.
The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?
Accommodation platform Airbnb has launched an investigation into the owner of an Airbnb in Dallas after allegedly refusing to host a gay couple at his property. Curtis Kimberlin posted an exchange between his partner Jonathan and the owner of the Airbnb, Peter, on Twitter, and it quickly went viral, gathering almost two million views.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
Multiple school buses catch fire at lot in Northwest Dallas area
DALLAS — Multiple school buses caught fire at a lot on Thursday afternoon, sending thick, black smoke around the Northwest Dallas area. Crews battled the fire at a lot near Interstate 35E and Manana Drive. It's unclear what led to the fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said it responded around...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo’s grand opening set for Wednesday in North Texas
Hot dogs, beef, burgers, salads, and more, this is what you can expect at popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo's as it sets to feed North Texas diners during its grand opening and beyond.
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage
GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
One killed, one wounded in South Dallas shooting
A man has died in a South Dallas shooting overnight. Police got 911 calls just past midnight about gunfire on Spring Avenue about a mile from Fair Park. Officers found two men wounded.
