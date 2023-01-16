ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

December Crime Afflicts North Dallas

Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Body found in Grand Prairie could be connected to missing McKinney woman

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed they, along with the Texas Rangers, found the body. They have not confirmed if the body is Kelley.Authorities backtracked cell phone signals from the suspect in the case, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, to the area where the body was found. The body was found near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, less than a mile from Ferguson's home. Ferguson reportedly lived at the residence with his wife.This news comes hours after we learned...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance

FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
FORT WORTH, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Multiple school buses catch fire at lot in Northwest Dallas area

DALLAS — Multiple school buses caught fire at a lot on Thursday afternoon, sending thick, black smoke around the Northwest Dallas area. Crews battled the fire at a lot near Interstate 35E and Manana Drive. It's unclear what led to the fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said it responded around...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

City of Godley offices closed due to staffing shortage

GODLEY, Texas — The doors to Godley City Hall are locked. Signs on the doors read “This office is closed temporarily” and “Closed due to staffing shortage.”. “It's going on a week now and there's no plans to reopen because there's no meeting to hire the proper staff to reopen the city,” Godley resident Kayla Lain said.
GODLEY, TX

