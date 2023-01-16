GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed they, along with the Texas Rangers, found the body. They have not confirmed if the body is Kelley.Authorities backtracked cell phone signals from the suspect in the case, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, to the area where the body was found. The body was found near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, less than a mile from Ferguson's home. Ferguson reportedly lived at the residence with his wife.This news comes hours after we learned...

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO