Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Doctor: Why are older patients usually asked if they’ve fallen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. -- L.M.B. ANSWER: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
The 3 Types of Anti-Inflammatory Tea That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Drink Most
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
NBC San Diego
A Cardiologist Shares the 4 Worst Foods for High Cholesterol—and What She Eats to Keep Her ‘Heart Healthy'
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
EatingWell
6 "Bad" Fruits You Should Be Eating
Whether you want to lose weight, monitor your blood sugar levels or simply look out for your health, you may have a running mental list of off-limits foods. While many people reach for more fruit to improve their health, some may skip certain types, fearing they will sabotage their wellness goals.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Is banana the best fruit for diabetics?
Bachelor degree in Human Nutrition · 4 years of experience · Argentina. The banana is a good fruit for people with diabetes when it is not ripe. If the banana ripens, the starch turns into simple sugar. Simple sugar moves fast as glucose into the blood. There are no best fruits for diabetes. You have to take into account the glycemic index of the food and whether it is consumed whole with the peel or in juices.
msn.com
Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
EatingWell
Is it Safe to Eat an Egg with a Small Crack in the Shell?
Eggs are an ever-popular grocery item. They cook quickly, can be used in everything from breakfast to baked goods and they're high in protein, with 6 grams per one large egg. We all know to lift the lid when choosing a carton at the store to check for broken eggs. But what if the egg is still intact with a small crack in the shell? Is it still safe to eat? Or, should you follow the rule, "when in doubt, throw it out?" Let's find out.
verywellhealth.com
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
Woman Asked To Pay $1.5 Million For NICU Stay Of Newborn Triplets, It Does Not Include Delivery Costs
Governments complain of low birth rates. But the hope for citizens to have kids does not reflect the economic hardship of parents. In 2022, the average American family had one child plus one on the way.
verywellhealth.com
How Much Water Should You Drink a Day?
Getting enough water daily is essential to staying healthy, but how much water is enough? The widespread advice is to drink eight glasses of water daily, but this recommendation does not apply to everyone. Daily water intake recommendations vary by a person's age, sex, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and health status. Read...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
diabetesdaily.com
Diabetes and High Potassium Levels
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. People with diabetes are at a higher risk of having high potassium levels, or hyperkalemia. Unfortunately, most people do not realize they have this potentially life-threatening condition until they are in the emergency room. Find out how you can check your potassium levels and prevent complications.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID study: Blood values indicate reprogramming of immune cells
The underlying mechanisms of long COVID are not yet fully understood. Molecular clues to different subgroups of long COVID have now been provided by a research group at University Medicine Halle. When symptoms persist: After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, many people suffer from a secondary disease called long COVID...
wdfxfox34.com
What is the Average Age for Cataracts?
Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
diabetesdaily.com
Does Turmeric (Curcumin) Help People with Diabetes?
Turmeric is among the trendiest health ingredients out there. Influencers are now blending raw or powdered turmeric, an ingredient long reputed to have medicinal properties, into smoothies and lattes and all manner of other recipes. Curcumin, turmeric’s signature component, has a gorgeous yellow color and several positive health effects; it’s also popular as a supplement.
EatingWell
Can You Eat Cheese If You Have Heart Disease?
Cheese is high on many people's list of favorite foods. But it's also one of the foods that is suggested to "eat in moderation", especially for those with heart disease. Cheese has beneficial nutrients, like protein and calcium, as well as other nutrients that are best to limit, like saturated fat and sodium. The good news is that a little bit of cheese goes a long way in the flavor department. So, how much can you really have if you have heart disease? Here are the details on whether or not cheese can and should be part of a heart-healthy diet, plus some of the healthiest ways to include cheese to your eating pattern.
Comments / 1