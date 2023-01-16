ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help

The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey delivers books to Chisholm Elementary school

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday visited Chisholm Elementary School, one of Alabama’s “Turnaround Schools,” to visit with some of the students and to deliver books for each third grader to take home. The students were thrilled when Ivey gave each of them a book to take home....
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Paul DeMarco: Alabama should follow other states around the nation in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens

Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference in this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education budget will have a $2 billion-plus addition, and the general fund will have more than $200 million of unexpected surplus monies.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey signs four executive orders to address education crisis

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey released four new executive orders related to public education. The executive orders are intended to achieve Gov. Ivey’s inauguration day vow to get Alabama’s public school performance among the top 30 in the country. “I am proud to sign these executive orders into...
ALABAMA STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
SELMA, AL
altoday.com

Steve Flowers: Inauguration day

The Inauguration of our Alabama Constitutional officials was Monday. Our state constitution calls for the Inauguration to be held on the third Monday in January. As you would expect, and as Almanac suggests, it is usually a cold day. Over the years, I have had countless folks harken back to their high school band experiences of marching in the Inaugural Parade, especially ladies who had been majorettes. They had to march and twirl a baton in 20-degree weather with skimpy, legless, bathing suit style attire. It left them with a lasting indelible memory of an Alabama Gubernatorial Inauguration.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey reflects on past four years

On Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was sworn in for her second full term as Governor of the State. “Folks, standing here four years ago, I could never have imagined what was to come, but I am certain we came out stronger because of you, the good people of Alabama,” Ivey said.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Unemployment assistance is available to workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Tuesday that workers who became unemployed due to severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Autauga and Dallas Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. President Joe Biden designated the area as a natural disaster area. Because of that, residents who became...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama withdraws from voter registration group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

FEMA Deputy Administrator to visit storm ravaged areas

On Tuesday, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will be in Alabama to meet with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts following the devastating tornadoes that swept across the state last week. Hooks will travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey the devastation caused...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Forever Wild Land Trust Board set to meet in Montgomery February 2

The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2023 on Thursday, February 2, at the Alabama Activities Center located at 201 Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. The Board will hear updates on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey meets with legislative budget chairs

Gov. Kay Ivey met with legislative leaders on Wednesday to discuss the 2024 budgets and potential 2023 supplemental appropriations. “Today, we had our first meeting of the new term with our legislative budget chairs,” said Gov. Ivey. “How we budget will affect Alabamians for decades to come, and this group of leaders is committed to ensuring we will continue taking a fiscally conservative approach to our budgets.”
CBS 42

Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten.  Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
SELMA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama

President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
SELMA, AL
apr.org

Insurance paperwork underway along with tornado clean-up in hard hit Selma

Insurance paperwork is the latest job for Alabamians dealing with last week’s massive tornado. State Farm, AllState, and Farmers Insurance are among the companies setting up temporary locations at the local WalMart, Winn Dixie, and the Selma Mall. There are also promises of federal help, as well. APR collaborates with the Selma Sun newspaper. Alabama’s newly elected U.S. Senator Katie Britt says Washington will be there as Selma rebuilds following the tornado…
SELMA, AL

