Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
George Santos Breaks Silence on Drag Queen Claims
Representative George Santos has denied reports he used to perform as an amateur drag queen in Brazil 15 years ago.
KEYT
Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russia and China will conduct naval drills off the coast of South Africa next month in another indication of their strengthening relationships with Africa’s most developed country amid the war in Ukraine and global financial uncertainty. The South African armed forces say they, Russia and China will engage in “a multinational maritime exercise” from Feb. 17-27 in the Indian Ocean off South Africa’s east coast. The drills will happen around the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. South Africa is a leading voice on its continent and the drills will bring more focus on its refusal to side with Western partners and condemn Russia over Ukraine.
KEYT
EU corruption case suspect takes aim at detention conditions
BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for a former European Parliament vice president at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union assembly are worried by her detention conditions. They asked for her release during a hearing at a Brussels courthouse on Thursday. Greek European lawmaker Eva Kaili was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody early last month on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing. The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids that took place mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.
KEYT
Australia ‘deeply troubled’ by Chinese espionage case
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her government is “deeply troubled” by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian writer and blogger Yang Hengjun. Wong raised the issue Thursday on the anniversary of Yang’s detention in 2019 when he arrived in southern China’s Guangzhou from New York. Yang faced a closed trial on an espionage charge in Beijing in May 2021 and is still waiting for a verdict. Wong said in a statement: “The Australian government is deeply troubled by the ongoing delays in his case.” Yang’s Sydney-based supporter, Feng Chongyi, said the case will not be resolved before April because the court was recently granted a seventh three-month extension. China’s Foreign Ministry offered no new information on Yang.
KEYT
Israel and Palestinians clash at UN meeting as tensions rise
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israel’s U.N. ambassador is accusing the Palestinians of stabbing a knife into any chance for reconciliation by seeking an advisory opinion from the U.N.’s highest court on Israel’s decades-old occupation. The Palestinian U.N. envoy is accusing Israel’s new government of seeking to crush its people. The always contentious monthly U.N. Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was even more vitriolic and threatening on Wednesday. U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland warned that “Israelis and Palestinians remain on a collision course amid escalating political and inflammatory rhetoric as well as heightened violence in the West Bank — both with potentially grave consequences.”
KEYT
Two-year sentence for Hawaii woman’s Trump lobbying scheme
HONOLULU (AP) — An American consultant has been sentenced to two years in prison for an illicit effort to lobby the former Trump administration. Prosecutors say Nickie Mali Lum Davis and other tried to use back channels to influence U.S. government officials to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund — and to attempt to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S. In 2020, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The federal judge ordered Davis to report to the Bureau of Prisons on April 14.
KEYT
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander given 15 years for war crimes
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has sentenced a former Bosnian Serb military commander to 15 years in prison for taking part in a 1993 atrocity in which 20 people were hauled off a train and killed during Bosnia’s interethnic war. The court ruled Thursday that Boban Indjic was among Bosnian Serb soldiers and paramilitaries who ambushed the train and abducted 20 non-Serb civilians in the small Bosnian town of Strpci, near the Serbian border. The victims were led away to be tortured and killed before their bodies were dumped in the Drina River.
KEYT
NATO allies US, Turkey try to mend fences but rifts persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Turkey are looking to brush aside differences that have strained relations for years, but have yet to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and NATO expansion that have soured ties between the allies. At a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu lauded the partnership between their countries. But in brief remarks before their meeting, neither specifically mentioned their differences over the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which the Turks have so far blocked despite strong support from the U.S. and other allies.
KEYT
Biden admin unveils new program to allow private citizen groups to sponsor refugees
The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled a new program to allow groups of private citizens to sponsor refugees from around the world to live in the United States. The program, called the Welcome Corps, was billed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as “the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades.”
KEYT
FBI chief says he’s ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s AI program
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says he is “deeply concerned” about the Chinese government’s artificial intelligence program, asserting that it was “not constrained by the rule of law.” Speaking Thursday during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wray said Beijing’s AI ambitions were “built on top of massive troves of intellectual property and sensitive data that they’ve stolen over the years.” A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment, but Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of fearmongering and attacked U.S. intelligence for its assessments of China.
KEYT
Pakistani listed by UN as terrorist denies links to al-Qaida
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani man named by the United Nations as a global terrorist in connection to the Mumbai attacks has released a video denying any al-Qaida or Islamic State group links. He did not, however, make any mention of the 2008 terrorist attacks in India that killed 166 people. The 68-year-old Abdul Rehman Makki is a senior figure in the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which is mainly active in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. He was convicted in 2019 in Pakistan on charges of terror financing, unrelated to the 2008 attacks. Makki says in the video released on Thursday that the U.N. violated his rights by not hearing his testimony.
KEYT
Poland reviews security after divers found near key port
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has requested a security review of strategic infrastructure after three foreign divers were rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the divers without conducting a detailed interrogation. Security experts say the divers’ presence in the Gulf of Gdansk raised concerns given the high tensions with Russia over energy deliveries. Polish media say the divers had Spanish identity documents. They were rescued early Sunday after they sent a distress message when their unregistered boat malfunctioned. Poland’s prime minister said Thursday that he had requested the security services to produce a detailed report on the incident.
US announces $2.5 bn in new weaponry, munitions for Ukraine
The United States announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine on Thursday as the country's Western supporters seek to boost its armored forces. The United States and other countries have made several large donations of armored vehicles to Ukraine, but with the exception of Britain have not pledged to provide modern Western tanks.
