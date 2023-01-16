Read full article on original website
Jerelyn L. Dybdahl
Jerelyn L. Dybdahl (nee Zweifel) went home to the Lord on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to Dolan. Loving mother of Brendon (Debra) and David (Emily). Cherished grandmother of Cole, Rosie, Hazel, Lyra, Matthew and Del. Dear sister-in-law of Grant (Carrol), Clark (JoAn) and Linda (Stephen) Porter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Werner Zweifel and Esther (Raymond) Grund, and her granddaughter Molly.
August A. ‘Augie’ Ulrich
August A. “Augie” Ulrich passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 81 on January 2, 2023. August was born on August 6, 1941, to Andrew and Eleanor Ulrich in Oshkosh. After attending Oshkosh Senior High School, he graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1961.
Theresa ‘Terri’ Cotton
Theresa “Terri” Cotton of Waukesha died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on July 18, 1928, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Crowley) Morand. On August 3, 1946, she married Jack F. Cotton. He preceded her in death...
Marilyn Edwards
Marilyn Edwards (nee Lemke) was born in Milwaukee on November 11, 1933, to Henry and Margaret Lemke (nee Kubitz). Marilyn passed away peacefully at the age of 89, surrounded by her loving family on January 3, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Marilyn is survived by her children, John (Christy)...
Shirley Lou Roberts
Shirley Lou Roberts, 86, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on January 17, 2023. Shirley was born in Bloomington, Illinois, to Jolly and Agnes Simpson in 1936. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Roberts. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Waukesha) and Ken (Plover), five...
Frederick (Fred) Herman Keller
Frederick (Fred) Herman Keller entered this world December 21, 1931. He was born to Hilbert F. Keller and Regina (Halbach) Keller in Burlington. He had two older sisters and one younger sister and often “complained” to his children and grandchildren that he had to wear hand me down clothes from his older sisters for years. He left this world for a better place on January 12, 2023, to join wife June, who passed away in October 2021, for more adventures with her.
Evelyn Jane Butzlaff
Evelyn Jane Butzlaff (nee Wachendorf) passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Butzlaff; sons, Bruce Butzlaff and David Butzlaff; and her sister, Erma (the late Dwight) Keen. Evelyn is survived by her son, Roger (Diane) Butzlaff; daughter, Jeanne Butzlaff; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Butzlaff; granddaughters, Sarah Butzlaff and Crystal (Remington) Schieffer; great-grandchildren, Connor and Saoirse; sister, Lela (Cliff) Theriault; and brothers, William (Neenah) Wachendorf, Robert (Barb) Wachendorf and Roy (Debbie) Niedermeier. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jack D. Carbone, 86
Jack D. Carbone of Cedarburg, passed away on Tuesday January 10, 2023, after a 12-year battle with cancer. Born on June 25, 1936, he was the oldest of three children by Pete and Jen Carbone, and raised in Chicago, IL, with his sister Sandy and brother Paul. In his early 20s, he would meet Mary Ann Feret, and they would quickly fall in love. On July 5, 1958, they were married and would raise two sons, John and Jim. The family lived in Mt. Prospect, IL, until 1977, when Jack’s career would relocate them to Cedarburg.
James William Campbell
James William Campbell, age 63, passed away at home in Oconomowoc on January 17, 2023, due to a heart attack. He died peacefully while sleeping. Jim was born on January 9, 1960, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital to Merlyn and Florence June (nee McCabe) Campbell. He was the youngest of six...
Janet Rose Bastian
July 16, 1931 - January 16, 2023. Janet Rose Bastian (nee Dobberpuhl), 91, of West Bend, passed away on January 16, 2023, with her family by her side at The Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac. Janet was born on July 16, 1931, in the Town of Hubbard to...
Charles Clarence Kilander III
Charles Clarence Kilander III (Chookie Kilander) Charles Clarence Kilander III (Chookie Kilander), age 83, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, after a life well lived. He was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc. Chookie is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Ann H. Kilander; sons Charlie, Craig (Chad)...
Wesley Richard Johnson
Dec. 20, 1931 - Jan. 15, 2023. Wesley Richard Johnson passed away January 15 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 91. Born December 20, 1931, to Alvin and Florence (nee Hill) Johnson, Wes was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1950. He did a four-year stint in the Navy, then came back to Oconomowoc where he built a successful downtown business, and raised his daughter, Julie Johnson Kummrow, with his first wife.
Michele L. Nowicki, 57
Michele L. Nowicki passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023. She was born on May 27, 1965, in Oshkosh. She was the daughter of the late Sandra Halenkamp and granddaughter of the late Lorraine Knoblock. She graduated from Oshkosh West High School and later earned her bachelor’s degree in International Relations and French at UW-Madison where she met her husband, Daniel Nowicki. The two had a brief stint in Texas as they were starting their family, but decided to move back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.
Connie Kay Holfeltz
June 14, 1941 - January 15, 2023. Connie Kay Holfeltz, 81, passed away on January 15, 2023, at Azura Memory Care in Fox Point. Connie was born on June 14, 1941, in Antigo, the daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret (Pagel) Krueger. Connie attended Peace Lutheran grade school and...
Joyce Hildebrandt
Dec. 6, 1959 - Jan. 15, 2023. Joyce Hildebrandt passed away on January 15, 2023, at the age of 63, surrounded by family and a dear childhood friend at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was born December 6, 1959, in Oconomowoc to Olive Kuzba and Irvin Kuzba, by whom she was preceded in death. She is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughters, Erin and Rachael; three beautiful grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie, Lynn, Sue; and brothers; Cass, Kurt, Mike, and Paul; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends that she considered to be family.
Lorraine Emily Hosch
Oct. 27, 1928 - Jan. 13, 2023. Lorraine Emily Hosch, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 13, 2023. Lorraine was born in Milwaukee on October 27, 1928, to Frank and Elizabeth Kanzora. Lorraine is survived by her seven children, Jennifer (Robin) Sedgwick, Nancy (David) Pokos,...
Date Night In
Reservations at popular restaurants can be hard to come by during busy times, and with Valentine’s day falling during the week this year, a romantic evening at home may be a better fit for you and your significant other. A few Milwaukee-area chefs and restaurant owners shared some ideas for creating that restaurant-style romance at home.
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Judy A. Ravanelli
July 26, 1950 - Jan. 16, 2023. Judy A. Ravanelli, 72, of Mayville passed away peacefully at Kathy Hospice in West Bend on January 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with liver disease. A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00...
