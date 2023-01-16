Michele L. Nowicki passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023. She was born on May 27, 1965, in Oshkosh. She was the daughter of the late Sandra Halenkamp and granddaughter of the late Lorraine Knoblock. She graduated from Oshkosh West High School and later earned her bachelor’s degree in International Relations and French at UW-Madison where she met her husband, Daniel Nowicki. The two had a brief stint in Texas as they were starting their family, but decided to move back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.

CEDARBURG, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO