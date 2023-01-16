ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

*Update- Suspect Arrested* Delaware State Police Investigate Shot Fired at William Penn High School

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male from Wilmington, DE for reckless endangering and related charges following a shot fired at William Penn High School last week.

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Delaware State Police conducted a criminal investigation at William Penn High School for a report of a shot fired. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Through investigative means, troopers identified the 16-year-old suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On January 15, 2023, troopers located the suspect at a residence on Seneca Road in Wilmington. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. and transported to Troop 2 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon or Ammunition by a Person Under 21 Years of Age (Felony)- 2 counts
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
  • Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
  • Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone (Felony)

The juvenile was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.

Delaware State Police Investigate Shot Fired at William Penn High School

*Update* Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School

Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 011623 1355

-End-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qFRq_0kGaL0On00

The post *Update- Suspect Arrested* Delaware State Police Investigate Shot Fired at William Penn High School appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old James Wheeler of Smyrna, Delaware. Wheeler currently has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SMYRNA, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes, DE for assault second-degree and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred in early January. On January 1, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting

The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests

Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Dewey officer cleared in shooting death of Milford man

The Attorney General’s Office has ruled a Dewey Beach police officer was justified in shooting a Milford man in 2022, and no laws were broken. The Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust determined that Officer Dylan Ebke reasonably believed that the use of deadly force upon Rodney Robinson was immediately necessary for the purpose of protecting himself and others; the 40-page report read: “For these reasons, the Department of Justice concludes the use of deadly force in this case does not constitute a criminal offense under the laws of the State of Delaware.”
MILFORD, DE
slamwrestling.net

Police provide more details of fatal Briscoe crash

Delaware State Police have filed a police report that fills in more of the details of what happened during the accident that took Jay Briscoe’s life yesterday. Police say that 27-year-old Lilyanne Ternahan was traveling in the opposite lane to Briscoe and his daughters. For an unknown reason at this time, Ternahan crossed into Briscoe’s lane causing the two trucks to collide head-on. Briscoe’s daughters were seat-belted in while Briscoe was not, according to police. Briscoe and Ternahan were declared dead at the scene.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes man charged in New Year’s Day shooting

A Lewes man faces assault and weapon charges in connection with a shooting incident on New Year’s Day. Delaware State Police say Michael Ruduszewski, 40, shot another man, 45, at 2:46 p.m., Jan. 1, while the man sat in his car at the Express Food Mart on Route 40 in Bear, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
LEWES, DE
TAPinto.net

Police Searching for Delaware Man in String of Doylestown Vehicle Break-ins

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Central Bucks Regional police are looking for a 20-year-old from Delaware they allege is involved with a string of vehicle thefts in Doylestown. Kortlin Matthew Frantz of Newark, Del., is wanted on charges including eight counts of theft from a motor vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of access device fraud. Police say that Frantz was involved in multiple vehicle thefts in the Regency Woods apartment complex on Old Dublin Pike behind the Acme supermarket. The robberies occurred on Oct. 22, 2022. Numerous residents of the complex complained that their vehicles were broken into during the overnight hours and items were stolen. The search warrant was issued last week. Anyone with information on Frantz is asked to call Officer Watson at 215-345-4143. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WBOC

Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting

MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Police say troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres on Jan. 15 just after 4 a.m. Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they...
MAGNOLIA, DE
CBS Philly

16-year-old charged after shot fired at Delaware high school

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a gun being fired at a Delaware high school last week. Police charged the teenager with reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age, aggravated menacing and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. State police were called to William Penn High School after a report of a shot fired on Jan. 10 just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week. The teenager was arraigned and committed to a New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

16-year-old male charged for shooting at William Penn High

A 16-year-old male from Wilmington has been arrested in connection to a shooting at William Penn High School Tuesday that shut the school for the rest of the week. “We’re all relieved and we’re hoping the school community and the community as a whole can move forward and heal,” said William Penn High School Principal Lisa Brewington. “This was a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington

Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
HARRINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy