Last spring, furniture maker Nathan Anthony was the talk of the High Point Market for a product introduction no one could touch. The company’s first furniture NFT, a digital version of chairs from its cryptocurrency-inspired collection, ÆTHR, amazed and confounded attendees of the semi-annual furnishings market. Now the company has expanded its line of digital collectibles with 12 new seating NFTs created through generative 3D design. The pieces feature unconventional applications of stone, metal, wood and even bath bubbles, to replace typical foam padding and textiles. One design uses CAD parametric animation to create digital artwork inspired by a “wrestling” sea...

30 MINUTES AGO