China deployed record 87.4GW of solar in 2022
Solar deployment in China jumped to a new high in 2022, according to new figures from the country’s National Energy Administration. Newly installed solar capacity in China last year reached a record 87.4GW, a 59% increase on 2021, taking the country’s total installed PV capacity to 390GW. Solar...
‘Meeting US solar needs with domestic equipment will be challenging’: WoodMac details IRA’s impact on manufacturers
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is set to boost investment into US renewable energy deployment and manufacturing from US$64 billion in 2022 to US$114 billion by 2031, according to research from Wood Mackenzie, though a mismatch between solar deployment demand and domestic manufacturing capacity may see the sector’s domestic profile lag behind.
Corporate US clean energy procurement reached new high in 2022 with 14.4GW of solar PPAs signed
PV has outpaced wind as the preferred choice for corporate buyers in the US, with utility-scale solar accounting for 58% of the total contracted clean power to date, according to trade body the American Clean Power Association (ACP). With a record of nearly 20GW of renewable capacity purchased in 2022,...
Solar PV to outshine other renewables in South Korea
Solar PV will be the most dominant non-hydropower renewable in added capacity during the next ten years in South Korea, according to a report from Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research. The installed capacity from renewables will grow from nearly 25GW at the end of 2022 to 46GW in...
Masdar inks MOU to develop 2GW of solar PV in Zambia
UAE-owned renewables company Masdar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and a joint development agreement with Zambia state-owned utility Zesco to develop 2GW of solar PV in the African country. The deployment of the projects will be done in several phases, with the first one comprising 500MW of large-scale...
Sungrow signs 500MW inverter distribution deal in Brazil
Inverter manufacturer Sungrow has signed a 500MW distribution partnership with Brazilian supplier SOL+ Distribuidora to supply its inverters in the Brazilian market. With the newly signed partnership, SOL+ will distribute the Chinese manufacturers’ entire inverter portfolio for the micro- and mini-distributed generation solar projects. The company expects to extend...
Mexico’s government approval for solar-plus-storage plant welcomed as shift in thinking
A state-owned solar-plus-storage project being developed in Mexico firmly establishes the shift in government thinking on energy storage, a local battery storage firm told sister site Energy-Storage.news. The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) last week conditionally authorised the construction of a transmission line for the Puerto Peñasco Photovoltaic...
PPC Renewables secures EIB loan for 230MWp of solar in Greece
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed €28.5 million (US$30.8 million) to support the construction of 230MWp of solar PV projects in Greece’s Western Macedonia region. The capacity will be spread over three facilities in Kozani and be developed by Greek utility PPC Renewables, a subsidiary of Public...
LONGi to invest US$6.7 billion in building new production base in China
Solar manufacturer LONGi Green Energy Technology (LONGi) has announced an RMB45.2 billion (US$6.7 billion) plan to build a production base in China capable of manufacturing 100GW of solar wafers and 50GW of solar cells each year. In a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, LONGi stated that it had signed...
European PV players call for action to address skills shortage and permitting issues
Europe’s solar industry must address the talent shortage, supply chain challenges and permitting hurdles to build on last year’s strong installation figures, according to PV industry experts. The ongoing energy crisis combined with increased corporate power purchase agreement demand have spurred Europe’s PV sector to new heights, but...
