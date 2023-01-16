ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

*Update- Suspect Arrested* Delaware State Police Investigate Shot Fired at William Penn High School

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male from Wilmington, DE for reckless endangering and related charges following a shot fired at William Penn High School last week.

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Delaware State Police conducted a criminal investigation at William Penn High School for a report of a shot fired. There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Through investigative means, troopers identified the 16-year-old suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On January 15, 2023, troopers located the suspect at a residence on Seneca Road in Wilmington. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. and transported to Troop 2 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon or Ammunition by a Person Under 21 Years of Age (Felony)- 2 counts
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
  • Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
  • Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone (Felony)

The juvenile was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461).

