Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on leave, accused of staging dead cat on a fence
A Pittsburgh police officer is on leave after an incident involving a feral cat. Police say that officer placed a deceased cat on a fence behind a station, staging it to look like it was climbing. The bureau says it's taking this incident very seriously and the officer in question...
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Primanti Bros. interested in buying Wabash Pier
A.J. Patoni, director of industrial services for Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, Hann Commercial Real Estate tells KDKA Radio, they’ve gotten some good offers so far.
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
World of Wheels showcases classic cars, trucks and motorcycles this weekend in Pittsburgh
Just like expensive pieces of art, more than 300 cars, trucks and motorcycles are displayed on red carpets at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, surrounded by ropes and chains connected to stanchions. Some are adorned with colorful flowers nearby or showcased with their hoods up. Tires are...
CBS News
Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked.
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Courier special report: Homicides against Black women and girls are on the rise
TEMANI LEWIS AND HER DAUGHTER, KAARI THOMPSON, WERE KILLED IN DEC. 2022. TARAE WASHINGTON WAS KILLED IN JANUARY 2023. JASMINE GUEST WAS KILLED IN 2021. 43 Black women and girls have been killed in Allegheny County since 2020. by Rob Taylor Jr., Courier Staff Writer. In the past three years,...
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Pittsburgh’s First (and Peculiar) Park
It was an ash dump, a firehall, a market for butchers, a place to relax for Chinese residents, and home to an alligator that roamed the city at night. Most oddly, it was in the middle of a street. It was Pittsburgh’s first park—erased for the past century, though you can still easily find its location.
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies
Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Head-on collision kills two in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision crash along Route 56 Friday afternoon. Two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to Westmoreland County Dispatch. The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Details surrounding the crash are still […]
This 7-acre estate in Marshall Township is for sale for $2.5M (photos)
A seven-acre estate is currently for sale in Baden in Marshall Township, Pennsylvania, for $2.5 million. The estate, which includes a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, is currently listed with Michelle Bushée of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It is located at 130 Buckthorn Drive. The home was built by Marco...
Those huge, stone Wabash piers on the Mon are up for sale
Someone out there can own an unusual piece of Pittsburgh history — not to mention an unusual piece of real estate. The Wabash piers, those hulking stone towers standing about 45 feet above the Monongahela River, Downtown, are up for sale. “The fascinating thing about these piers — they...
alleghenyfront.org
What Frick Park’s beaver means for the health of the restored Nine Mile Run
This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. The story comes from our partners at WESA. Frick Park’s newest resident is causing quite a stir. Wildlife fans and hikers have come to the park in the weeks since park rangers first spotted a beaver in late December, with hopes of stealing a glance.
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been...
