kggfradio.com
New Coffeyville School Holds Open House
A new school opening in Coffeyville this fall held an Open House Tuesday evening. The Vanguard Christian Academy will open it’s doors in August in the former First Christian Church at 9th and Elm Streets. One of the school’s founders Jason Swindell said the school’s curriculum will be based in the Bible and Christian liberty and heritage.
kggfradio.com
Wilson County Commissioner Officially Sworn In
A Wilson County Commissioner was officially sworn in during today's county commissioner meeting. Jerry Scott, the District 1 representative in Wilson County, made his committment to the county and the state of Kansas with the assistance of County Clerk Kayla Busch. In other news, Local Environmental Protection Program Manager Amy...
kggfradio.com
Fredonia PD to get K-9 Unit
The Fredonia Police Department is adding a four-legged member to their force. The City Commission is giving approval to move forward with a K-9 program for the police department. Sergeant Jeremiah Hazelwood says the program will benefit the county and neighboring cities as there are no K-9 units in the immediate area.
kggfradio.com
Caney Man Honored With State Award
A Caney man is being recognized by the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. According to the Montgomery County Action Council, Businessman Danny Scott is being named Leader of the Year in the Community Service Category. After the grocery store in Caney closed, Scott and his wife Norma worked with others and county extension agents to form the Caney Community Betterment Group Foundation. The group has encouraged economic development, including the opening of a municipal-owned grocery store and attracting more businesses to downtown. Scott was honored at a ceremony in Manhattan last week.
kggfradio.com
Ronald "Craig" Thomas
Ronald “Craig” Thomas age 59 passed away unexpectedly at his home in Coffeyville, Kansas. Craig was born on April 14, 1963, in Coffeyville, Kansas to Ronald “Bub” D. and Danna (Partain) Thomas. He grew up in Coffeyville where he attended grade school and graduated from Field Kindley Memorial High School in 1981. In his youth he played the drums in a few bands and his first job was at Bailey’s Farm Store. Craig worked several jobs in his adult hood, and even owned his own mechanic business.
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
Independence, Kan. leaders develop new model after hospital closes
INDEPENDENCE, KS. — A new report from the American Health Association shows 136 rural hospitals closed from 2010 to 2021. A record 19 of those closures were in 2020 alone. Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kan. falls into those stats. It was a big part of the town for decades before closing in 2015 leaving some families to travel an hour or more for health care.
columbusnews-report.com
Pittsburg woman arrested
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, a Galena Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup for multiple lane violations. During the interaction, Shanda Clough of Pittsburg, fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit, that reached speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour in residential areas, Clough came to a stop just west of Wood Street on East 21st…
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Swings a Hatchet, Winds Up in Jail
Kenneth Hamilton was seen in Washington County Court today on a charge alleging assault with a dangerous weapon. Hamilton was arrested on Friday, January 13th and according to an affidavit, this stemmed from a comment made by Hamilton about the other party’s vehicle not being worth a lot of money.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Report Jan. 13 through Jan. 16
The Bartlesville Police Department released their activity report from over the weekend, totaling 37 calls for the weekend. 10 of the calls were traffic stops, six of them were for theft, four disturbances and assaults, three fraud calls, with the rest being miscellaneous. Of the Miscellaneous, there was a call...
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police: Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Arrested
The suspect, Mr. Wilson, has been taken into custody in Tulsa. We thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance in bringing a timely solution to this issue. KWON reached out to Captain Andrew Ward for an update. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a subject wanted...
KVOE
Charges announced in Greenwood County drug distribution case
Formal charges have now been lodged against two people suspected of drug distribution activity outside a Greenwood County school. Jennifer Marie Hess faces 10 counts, including but not limited to marijuana distribution and psilocybin distribution, both within 1,000 feet of a school; cocaine possession; aggravated child endangerment; and interference with law enforcement. Ashton Hess is charged with eight counts, including but not limited to marijuana and psilocybin distribution, both within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute; and interference with law enforcement.
KAKE TV
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police Search for Missing Person
Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a woman that has been missing since Tuesday. Angel Shaffer was last known to be in the Tulsa area. She is said to be traveling in a 2015 Chevy Cruze that is tan in color and is bearing Oklahoma tag AVP404. If you have...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a man for burglarizing a vehicle to commit a felony theft or sexually motivated crime on top of other charges. According to the CPD, a call was received on Tuesday evening about a suspicious person - later identified as 39-year-old Julius White - who had entered a vehicle sitting at the Delaware Tribe of Indians building located in the 600 Block of S. High Street. Officers were unable to locate the White at the scene, but they did find him three hours later in a different area after another suspicious person call was taken.
