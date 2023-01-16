Read full article on original website
Adam Sandler Clarifies Whether He And Chris Farley Were Actually Fired From SNL
Years after being let go from Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler clarified whether he and Chris Farley were fired from the sketch comedy series.
‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’: Mila Kunis Said Russell Brand was Hard to Keep up With
Mila Kunis describes her time filming "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" as "Magical" but admits it was hard to keep up with one co-star.
Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She Is the 'Single Human' of Whom Wife Kristen Bell Is 'Jealous'
"She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you," the actor shared with Anna Kendrick during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast Dax Shepard confessed to Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell is envious of her. While appearing recently on Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast Armchair Expert, the Pitch Perfect star was given a "quick compliment" by the co-host while discussing her new role in the upcoming movie, Alice, Darling. "I've known Kristen [Bell] for fifteen years, she has only had jealousy over...
New Series ‘Moments’ Brings Group Therapy Topics Alive With All-Star Cast
A new series from writer/actor Malachi Rivers (Mank, Poz Roz) is in development. ‘Moments’ includes Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar) Sufe Bradshaw (Veep), Devere Rogers (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul), Thomas Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay) and Desean Terry (The Morning Show). Described as a weekly group therapy session gone wrong, the series plans to tackle various issues, including domestic violence, eating disorders, abandonment issues and more, all while the group is guided by a mind-reading therapist and time-traveling partner. “I created ‘Moments’ during the heart of the pandemic,when I had to really hone my craft and create something I...
Sundance film fest finally returns to mountain
Indie filmmakers and Hollywood stars pulled on their snow boots and headed to the mountains of Utah for the first time in three years, as the Sundance festival returned Thursday. "It's just exciting to be back at the mountain," said Sundance CEO Joana Vicente at a press conference Thursday.
