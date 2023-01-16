ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, IA

Good, Zoey Gliem lead Baxter girls wrestlers at AGWSR, Ballard

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
Baxter junior Hope Good got a win by pin during the AGWSR Cougar Invitational on Friday. Good finished second in her weight class to lead the Bolts. (Corey Meints/Ackley World Journal)

ACKLEY – Hope Good led Baxter’s girls wrestling team during the AGWSR Cougar Invitational on Friday.

Three Bolts battled in a round robin style tournament and Good placed second in her 190-pound bracket.

Johnelle Gliem finished fourth at 110 and Zoey Gliem placed third at 120, too.

Good was 1-1 for the day with a win by fall. Johnelle Gliem’s lone win came by pin against bracket champion Kaylan Riley of Cedar Falls. Zoey Gliem finished her day 0-2.

Baxter freshman Johnelle Gliem, top, competes in the AGWSR Cougar Invitational on Friday. Gliem finished fourth in her 110-pound bracket. (Corey Meints/Ackley World Journal)

Zoey Gliem leads Baxter girls at Ballard scramble

HUXLEY — Zoey Gliem won her weight bracket, Good finished second and Johnelle Gliem placed third for Baxter at the Ballard scramble on Monday.

Zoey Gliem was 2-0 with two wins by pin and Good went 1-1 with a win by fall. Zoey Gliem was on the mat for less than 2 minutes.

