Binance burned 2.06 million of its BNB token — worth over $600 million — during the early hours of Jan. 17, according to a company statement. Binace said that the event was its 22nd BNB burn and the first quarterly burn of 2023. The firm added that 2.05 million tokens were burnt through its auto-burn program, while the Pioneer Burn Program accounted for 7,181 BNB of the burning event.

2 DAYS AGO