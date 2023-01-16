Read full article on original website
OKX reports $7.5B Proof-of-Reserves in BTC, ETH, USDT
OKX has reported its Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) for the first time revealing $7.5 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT), according to its January PoR report on Jan. 19. OKX is the only one among the top five exchanges with “100% clean” reserves, according to CryptoQuant — a term...
DCG’s CoinDesk receives buyout interest; exploring partial or full sale
Cryptocurrency news company Coindesk is seeking a buyer through investment bankers, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 18. Coindesk CEO Kevin Worth told the Journal that his company has “received numerous inbound indications of interest” in recent months. Worth did not indicate which companies are interested in buying...
IPwe, Casper Labs converting 25 million patents to NFTs as enterprise blockchain usage grows
During the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, IPwe Inc. and Casper Labs announced a historic move to convert 25 million patents to dynamic NFTs. The announcement marks one of the most significant enterprise implementations of blockchain technology and the realization of a long-standing theorized use case for NFTs. IPwe...
Circle: USDC stablecoin is always 1:1 redeemable for US dollars
In a recent report on the state of the USDC economy, Circle devoted a section on the stablecoin “always” being 1:1 redeemable for U.S. dollars. Overall, 2022 was a challenging year for USDC, with allegations of insolvency and accusations of censorship being fired at the stablecoin. However, in...
Research: Bitcoin Spot to Futures ratio shows retail drove price above $20,000
Data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a strong contrast between Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot to Futures Volume (SFV) trends, with the former’s SFV continuing to rise. The Spot to Futures Volume metric looks at the ratio of spot volume against futures volume for a particular cryptocurrency. Spot price refers to...
S. Korea indicts 20 people for illegal $170M crypto profiteering
South Korean prosecutors indicted 20 people on Jan. 18 for illegally remitting roughly 4 trillion won (roughly $3.2 billion) overseas to profit from the kimchi premium, according to a local news report. Cryptocurrencies are generally sold at a higher price on South Korean exchanges compared to foreign counterparts and the...
Spanish central bank approves digital Euro token EURM
El Banco de España (Central Bank of Spain) has authorized testing of a digital Euro token EURM. The token will be issued by Spanish fintech Monei and was developed within the central bank’s digital ‘sandbox’ program. Spanish news site Cinco Dias reported that the project would...
Litecoin has over 170.5 million total addresses, surpassing Ethereum
Litecoin wallet adoption reaches all-time highs. Total addresses are the total number of unique addresses that ever appeared in a transaction of the native coin in the network. Litecoin began in 2011 and had a four-year head start on Ethereum. Ethereum’s total addresses surged to over 20M during the 2017...
Binance burns $600M BNB in 22nd burn event
Binance burned 2.06 million of its BNB token — worth over $600 million — during the early hours of Jan. 17, according to a company statement. Binace said that the event was its 22nd BNB burn and the first quarterly burn of 2023. The firm added that 2.05 million tokens were burnt through its auto-burn program, while the Pioneer Burn Program accounted for 7,181 BNB of the burning event.
WBTC supply on Ethereum dropped 35% since LUNA collapse
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) supply on Ethereum (ETH) plunged by over 35% to 183,450 since Terra (LUNA) collapsed in May 2022, according to Glassnode data. WBTC’s market cap fell to as low as $3.10 billion in December 2022 from a peak of $13.03 billion in April 2022, according to CryptoSlate data.
Active crypto developers grew 5% YoY despite market decline
BitcoinMonthly active developers grew 5% YoY, despite a more than 70% decline in crypto prices in 2022, according to a recent crypto developer report from venture firm Electric Capital. The report also outlined more than 8% YoY growth in Full-Time developers. The report said:. “Full-Time developer growth is the most...
Why is Bitcoin pumping in 2023? – BitTalk #4
On the latest episode of the cryptocurrency podcast “BitTalk,” hosts Akiba, James, and Nick discussed the recent surge in the value of Bitcoin. Despite many experts in the field predicting a dull year for the cryptocurrency, with a focus on building and the price hovering between $12,000 and $20,000, the value of Bitcoin unexpectedly shot up last week.
BlockchainSpace Makes An Exceptional Move for Web3 Community Support with Metasports Acquisition
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Manila, Philippines, 19th January, 2023, Chainwire — BlockchainSpace CEO and Founder Peter Ing, Metasports CBO and Co-Founder Lars Hernandez, and Metasports...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Genesis reportedly preps for bankruptcy filing; ConsenSys plans layoffs
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 18 saw rumors circulate suggesting that Genesis is preparing a prepackaged bankruptcy filing. Meanwhile, Ethereum development firm ConsenSys announced that it will lay off about 11% of its workforce. Elsewhere, the Hong Kong-based exchange Bitlavo has been seized, the Bank of Spain...
SushiSwap to launch DEX aggregator and decentralized incubator in Q1
Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) platform SushiSwap is looking to increase its market share by 10x with the proposed launch of its DEX aggregator router and decentralized incubator in the first quarter of 2023. SushiSwap Head Chef Jared Grey detailed his plans for the DEX platform in a Jan. 16 company...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Alameda’s $65B ‘backdoor’; Thailand’s digital wallet system
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 17 saw court proceedings reveal that Alameda Research had a $65 billion artificial credit line at FTX. Meanwhile, Thailand has created a mandate that will require crypto companies to establish a digital wallet management system. Polygon has completed its hard fork, Ethereum’s weekly gas expenditure is on the rise, Kazakhstan’s mining hashrate is declining, and Silvergate has posted a $1 billion loss. Plus, research on mining company holdings.
Primex Finance Introduces Beta 0.3.0 App With Deployments to Polygon Mumbai and zkEVM Testnets
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Kyiv, Ukraine, 18th January, 2023, Chainwire — Cross-chain prime brokerage protocol Primex Finance rolls out a major update to its application....
