Midland, TX

Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs Is Coming to Odessa To Celebrate

Dallas Cowboy's Trevon Diggs is coming to the Permian Basin to help raise money for a great cause. The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is excited to welcome Trevon Diggs on Saturday, February 25th. The Black Cultural Council of Odessa will be hosting "An Evening With The Stars," Taking It...
Grand Opening! Check Out The New Kent Kwik Into Midland Airport!

Now, when you head to the Midland International Air/Space Port you will be greeted with a brand new spacious Kent Kwik! The Midland International Airport area has been missing a CONVENIENCE store like this and NOW one is available to serve everyone coming and going to the Airport in Midland!
4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About

So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
Reports Of A Serial Killer In Midland A False Narrative

Much attention has been drawn to the area around Wadley Barron Park, otherwise known as the "Duck Pond." As many of you know the Midland Police Department shut down the duck pond on January 17th and 18th. We now know that the park will be closed until further notice. The park will have officers around the clock to make sure no one enters the park. A DPS helicopter has been seen flying over the area throughout the day.
Midland Amber Alert Discontinued Child Has Been Found

Last night about 9:45 pm, an Amber Alert was issued for an 11-month-old baby from Midland. She was believed to be with a man named Zach Smith. THE MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR DARLA STEVE, A WHITE, FEMALE, 11 MONTHS OLD, UNKNOWN HEIGHT AND WEIGHT, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING.
