Much attention has been drawn to the area around Wadley Barron Park, otherwise known as the "Duck Pond." As many of you know the Midland Police Department shut down the duck pond on January 17th and 18th. We now know that the park will be closed until further notice. The park will have officers around the clock to make sure no one enters the park. A DPS helicopter has been seen flying over the area throughout the day.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO