Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Bears 2022 RB review: David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert help make history
The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But there’s still reasons to be optimistic about the future, including a boatload of salary cap space, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields.
Giants OL, G.A.R. grad Mark Glowinski talks win over Vikings, preparation for Eagles
G.A.R. grad and Wilkes-Barre native Mark Glowinski is no stranger to playoff football. He started his sixth postseason game last weekend when the Giants defeated the Vikings. The offensive lineman and company are now gearing up for NFC East rival Philadelphia in the divisional round. Glowinski spoke with us about last week’s victory, and what […]
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Comments / 0