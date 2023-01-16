Janelle Monáe Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley’s Tragic Death (Exclusive)

Before Janelle Monáe’s inspiring speech at the Critics Choice Awards, the singer and “The Glass Onion” actress attended the BAFTA Tea Party.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to Janelle, who reacted to the sad news about Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

Janelle commented, “I always felt her spirit and her energy. I’m just so sorry to her family and to all the people that loved her and were close to her… Losing somebody like that, it’s not just about being in the public eye — she was a friend, she was a mom, she had people in her life. May her family find the strength and peace they need.”

On Thursday, Presley died at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

Monáe also dished on her bond with the cast of “The Glass Onion” and how special it is for the film to be recognized this awards season. She stressed, “That’s the most important thing for me; I enjoy working with this cast. We really bonded — they are family at this point. Sharing this moment with the people you made it with you actually really love and admire… It feels like a family reunion.”