On-chain information reveals the Binance USD (BUSD) trade reserves have declined lately, an element which may be behind Bitcoin’s slowdown. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was a really massive influx of $250 million BUSD only a whereas in the past. The “exchange reserve” is an indicator that measures the full quantity of a cryptocurrency (which, within the current case, is Binance USD) at the moment being saved on wallets of centralized exchanges.

