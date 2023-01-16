Enjin Coin has made a powerful comeback in 2023. This rally occurred as quick liquidations jumped. Metaverse tokens like Decentraland and Sandbox have additionally surged. Enjin Coin (ENJ) has been in an unstoppable bull run in 2023. It has jumped in all however two days this yr, making it one of many top-performing cash. In accordance with CoinDesk, ENJ was buying and selling at $0.47, which was the best it has been since November 10 of this yr. Listed below are a number of explanation why Enjin is hovering.

2 DAYS AGO