Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30K, Crypto Trader Predicts
As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k degree, many crypto analysts have begun projecting additional rallies for the asset. One of many well-known crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, just lately gave a excessive value prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC...
astaga.com
Bitcoin is ‘a hyped-up fraud’
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon beforehand slammed Bitcoin as a “Ponzi scheme”. On Thursday, he informed CNBC’s Squawk Field that crypto is a decentralised Ponzi scheme and that Bitcoin is simply “hyped-up fraud.”. Dimon says folks have misplaced billions of {dollars} and believes regulators ought to have...
astaga.com
What’s impacting crypto use as a global payment option?
Cryptocurrencies have been round for greater than a decade, but they nonetheless haven’t turn out to be a mainstream fee choice. Advocates of cryptocurrency tout its benefits, corresponding to its decentralization and fast transaction pace, whereas detractors level to its volatility and lack of regulation. As a lot as...
astaga.com
5 On-Chain Indicators Signals Bitcoin Entering Bull Market Cycle
Bitcoin worth trades strongly above the $20,000 psychological degree and reveals indicators of one other upside transfer above $21K. 5 on-chain indicators additionally sign that Bitcoin has entered an early bull market cycle. The crypto market recovered barely after the U.S. DOJ enforcement motion towards Russian crypto exchange Bitzlato. Crypto...
astaga.com
Whale Caught Dumping 443 Billion SHIB Amid Price Surge
Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rally backed by the Shibarium replace and Ethereum (ETH) whales shopping for noticed a decline on Thursday. World’s second largest meme crypto’s value dropped by over 9% within the final 24 hours. Simply after the large SHIB price pump, the whale tracker reported an enormous whale transaction which could possibly be a possible motive behind the current value drop.
astaga.com
Bitcoin’s recovery will depend on a lot of macro-activities affecting the market, says Dan Ashmore
Coinjournal’s Dan Ashmore says quite a few elements, together with inflation and charge hikes, have affected the costs of most cryptocurrencies. He informed CNBC that Bitcoin’s restoration would depend upon quite a few macro occasions affecting the market. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have misplaced greater than...
astaga.com
Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC
CryptoQuant information on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an sudden growth contemplating the strong efficiency of BTC costs up to now few buying and selling days. Miners’ Place Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Place Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on...
astaga.com
Bitcoin bulls push BTC to highs of $23,300
Bitcoin hit highs of $23,342 on Binance, with a breakout above $22k extending year-to-date positive aspects. BTC worth is up 30% in a month and has recovered 47% because the decline to $15,500 lows. Brief liquidations had been round $376 million previously 24 hours. Bitcoin worth roared to highs above...
astaga.com
Enjin Coin price pumps as ENJ short liqudations soars
Enjin Coin has made a powerful comeback in 2023. This rally occurred as quick liquidations jumped. Metaverse tokens like Decentraland and Sandbox have additionally surged. Enjin Coin (ENJ) has been in an unstoppable bull run in 2023. It has jumped in all however two days this yr, making it one of many top-performing cash. In accordance with CoinDesk, ENJ was buying and selling at $0.47, which was the best it has been since November 10 of this yr. Listed below are a number of explanation why Enjin is hovering.
astaga.com
Crypto and blockchain to drive financial expansion in 2023
Perceive how blockchain expertise and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work and the way they have an effect on monetary innovation. Shopper curiosity in crypto and blockchain, and the digital transactions revolution, are driving monetary growth. The advantages of utilizing cryptocurrencies driving adoption at on-line shops globally. Current years have seen widespread...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Might Fall Below $20,000 Before Bull Rally Resumes, Analyst Says
The final two weeks have been unimaginable for the worth of bitcoin. The digital asset has been capable of efficiently make its approach out of a miserable bear pattern and reached two-month highs within the course of. Nevertheless, with the latest pullback, there could also be a bit extra ache for bitcoin buyers earlier than the upward rally continues.
astaga.com
Binance USD Exchange Reserves Dry Up, Behind Bitcoin Drop?
On-chain information reveals the Binance USD (BUSD) trade reserves have declined lately, an element which may be behind Bitcoin’s slowdown. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was a really massive influx of $250 million BUSD only a whereas in the past. The “exchange reserve” is an indicator that measures the full quantity of a cryptocurrency (which, within the current case, is Binance USD) at the moment being saved on wallets of centralized exchanges.
astaga.com
SSV Network price forms 2 extremely bearish patterns
SSV Community is a fast-growing supplier of liquid staking infrastructure. The builders launched a $50 million ecosystem progress fund. It has fashioned a rising broadening wedge and a bearish engulfing sample. Liquid staking is doing properly as buyers look forward to the upcoming Ethereum’s Shanghai improve. Lido DAO, the most...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Holds The Line At $20,700, But Losses Are Imminent?
Bitcoin misplaced steam the day past and appears poised to re-test its assist ranges within the coming days. The cryptocurrency rallied on the again of favorable macroeconomic winds and excessive upside liquidity from overleveraged brief merchants. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $20,800 with a 3% loss within the...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Developer Drops Hint On Shibarium Beta Launch Date
The Shiba Inu neighborhood actively awaits the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain launch as official accounts of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and core developer Shytoshi Kusama drops hints on the anticipated date. Choosing up hints from Shytoshi Kusama’s Twitter standing, ShibArmy believes the Shibarium Beta launch to occur on February 14, Valentine’s Day.
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Reach $161,800, According To Fibonacci Extension, Elliott Wave Theory
Bitcoin price is struggling to take care of above $20,000 per coin — a degree that few anticipated the highest cryptocurrency to commerce at ever once more as soon as it handed the important thing resistance the primary time. In a brand new prediction, the subsequent goal for BTCUSD...
astaga.com
Flashbots Wants to Raise $50 Million, Investors Must Pitch
Flashbots is seeking to lift $50 million with a $1 billion pre-money valuation, in response to The Block, citing sources conscious of the deal. Pitch To Flashbots For A Likelihood to Make investments. As they give the impression of being to crowdfund, it has been revealed that Flashbots is doing...
astaga.com
Asian Traders Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Gains, Report Reveals
Knowledge exhibits most of Bitcoin’s latest beneficial properties since November 27 have been noticed throughout Asian buying and selling hours, in line with a report. Bitcoin Noticed The Most Returns Throughout Asian Buying and selling Hours. As per the most recent weekly report from Arcane Research, Asian buying and...
astaga.com
Overbought Or Ready To Rip? Bitcoin Daily RSI Reaches Explosive Levels
Bitcoin price is displaying indicators of getting overheated on every day timeframes utilizing the Relative Power Index (RSI). The device, usually used to identify overbought situations, is at considered one of its highest ranges ever traditionally. Nonetheless, an elevated RSI studying in BTCUSD is deceiving, resulting in a number of...
Comments / 0