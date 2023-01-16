Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Oregon trucking industry in need of better environmental incentives, state report says
Oregon must do more to help its trucking industry to reduce its carbon footprint, according to a new state report. Trucks, vans and buses produce a disproportionate amount of Oregon’s carbon emissions. In response, the state government is urging owners to switch to electric or hydrogen powered vehicles. However,...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
NE Oregonians still waiting for unpolluted drinking water after years of little action
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
‘Too early to tell’: Measure 110 setbacks come into focus in audit
The state is calling on the Oregon Health Authority after an audit uncovered setbacks in the implementation of Measure 110 which decriminalizes drug possession.
focushillsboro.com
Federal Funding Is Provided For Oregon Water Projects
Oregon Water Projects: Federal cash in the amount of $198,668 will be allocated to water efficiency projects in Oregon. Senate Democrats Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced funding for three Oregon water districts: the Arnold Irrigation District in Bend, the Van Brimmer Ditch Company in Klamath Falls, and the West Extension Irrigation District in Morrow County.
focushillsboro.com
A Bill Would Make Oregon Beef Cows No Longer Need To Be Vaccinated Against Brucellosis
Currently, there is a bill in the Oregon legislature that would remove the requirement for ranchers to vaccinate beef cows against brucellosis. Cattle that the highly infectious bacterial illness known as brucellosis often end up having abortions on their own. Humans can catch it by eating raw or undercooked animal products like milk or meat.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
montanarightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill
The Oregon hospital industry wants the Legislature to increase the number of nurses – in part by using state money for incentive programs to help hospitals hire and train nurses. The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 hospitals, on Wednesday released details of its proposals for addressing the nursing […] The post Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Health debate over gas stoves is on the front burner; how is it affecting C. Oregon sales?
When it comes to buying or decorating a home, the kitchen appliances can be a key factor. A recent national debate over one of those appliances has some Central Oregon consumers considering or changing their minds and making a switch, due to health concerns. The post Health debate over gas stoves is on the front burner; how is it affecting C. Oregon sales? appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Electric Car Sales Are Rising, And State Officials Anticipate Significant Growth In 2023
Oregon Electric Car Sales: Sales of electric vehicles in Oregon have skyrocketed, and more rapid growth is anticipated by 2023, state officials said. Officials in Oregon are optimistic about the future of the state’s EV market because of the addition of forthcoming tax benefits and fast chargers. When it...
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
KDRV
New Jackson County landowner adds forest to its trust for natural habitats
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. -- California-based Pacific Forest Trust says today it has bought more than 1,000 acres in Southern Oregon as part of its preservation efforts. Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) says it has acquired 1,120 acres of privately owned forest along the Siskiyou Crest near Mount...
Study: Oregon makes top 10 states spending the most on rent
Oregonians are spending more of their income on rent than most other renters in the U.S., a study conducted by moving experts with Forbes Home shows.
WWEEK
Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness
Readers respond: Audits would create accountability
Our new governor wants $130 million to get 1,200 people off the streets and into housing, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). Well, $7.4 million in Portland and Oregon funds are down the tubes: $6 million stolen by state maintenance workers, (“ODOT worker who filched $6M from state gets 12 years in prison; 3 others sentenced,” Jan. 6) and a $1.4 million cyber security theft from the city, (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22).
WWEEK
Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon
KOTEK’S HOMELESS ORDER OMITS RURAL OREGON: On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That’s because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon’s Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon “as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state.” Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation “underrepresents the need” in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
nationalfisherman.com
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
