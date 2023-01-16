ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water

Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor

State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
Federal Funding Is Provided For Oregon Water Projects

Oregon Water Projects: Federal cash in the amount of $198,668 will be allocated to water efficiency projects in Oregon. Senate Democrats Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced funding for three Oregon water districts: the Arnold Irrigation District in Bend, the Van Brimmer Ditch Company in Klamath Falls, and the West Extension Irrigation District in Morrow County.
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill

The Oregon hospital industry wants the Legislature to increase the number of nurses – in part by using  state money for incentive programs to help hospitals hire and train nurses. The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 hospitals, on Wednesday released details of its proposals for addressing the nursing […] The post Oregon hospital industry group floats alternatives to nurse staffing bill appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Health debate over gas stoves is on the front burner; how is it affecting C. Oregon sales?

When it comes to buying or decorating a home, the kitchen appliances can be a key factor. A recent national debate over one of those appliances has some Central Oregon consumers considering or changing their minds and making a switch, due to health concerns. The post Health debate over gas stoves is on the front burner; how is it affecting C. Oregon sales? appeared first on KTVZ.
Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness

On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
Readers respond: Audits would create accountability

Our new governor wants $130 million to get 1,200 people off the streets and into housing, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). Well, $7.4 million in Portland and Oregon funds are down the tubes: $6 million stolen by state maintenance workers, (“ODOT worker who filched $6M from state gets 12 years in prison; 3 others sentenced,” Jan. 6) and a $1.4 million cyber security theft from the city, (“Portland treasurer flagged $1.4M cyber scam before housing officials authorized it,” Aug. 22).
Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon

On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state's biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It's a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation's highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That's because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon's Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon "as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state." Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation "underrepresents the need" in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
