Fairyland Farms in Carbon County named 'Century Farm'
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Tradition, family, and legacy — three words Luke Graver, the co-owner of Fairyland Farms, grew up with on his sixth-generation farm in Franklin Township. "This is a historical place, and it's a farm like no other has seen before. It started in the 20s, was a really booming place through the 30s, 40s, and 50s," Graver said. "June Carter, from the Carter family, Johnny Cash's wife, she performed here. It really was a place where people came from all over."
WOLF
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location.
Good riddance to roaches. Now Easton Housing Authority takes aim at bedbugs.
Roaches are in retreat in Easton Housing Authority properties, according to a local vice president with Orkin Pest Control. Now Orkin is focusing on exterminating bedbugs, the pest-control company’s vice president Andy Tay told the Easton Housing Authority at a meeting Tuesday. Bushkill House tenants Denise Thomas and Alice...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community members make case for youth center in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council heard several requests from citizens requesting council to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a youth center in the city. Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said she was...
thevalleyledger.com
Project Silk Lehigh Valley is open at our new location as of Tuesday, January 17, 2023
ALLENTOWN, PA (1/17/23) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Project Silk Lehigh Valley (PSLV) has moved to 1101 Hamilton Street, Suite 102, Allentown, PA in the Hamilton Business Center, and we are open and serving young people. Project Silk Lehigh Valley is an LGBTQ+ inclusive drop-in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant
An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
WJAC TV
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
Cat food shortage hurts local animal shelter
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A growing problem on local store shelves, is a shortage of pet food as grocery stores are seeing supply issues with mostly cat food. The shortage has had a costly effect on nearby animal shelters. The pet food shortage has been on and off since 2020 when it began during […]
More than $1M awarded for bicycle mentoring, pedestrian safety in Easton’s West Ward
Children who ride bicycles, work on bicycles and mentor young riders are less likely to get into trouble than their peers. That’s the impetus behind a $1.1 million state grant that funds a Community Bike Works bicycle club in Easton’s West Ward. The grant administered by the Greater Easton Development Partnership will also cover a “safe routes to school” program around Paxinosa Elementary School and Easton Area Middle School.
After 50 Years of Helping Her Fellow Residents, Executive Director of Doylestown Health Clinic to Retire
The director has devoted decades to helping local residents in their health journeys. A leader in the Bucks County health and wellness community has announced her retirement after decades of helping others. Michele Haddon wrote about the figure for the Bucks County Courier Times. Sally Fabian-Oresic, the executive director of...
Daughter accused of killing, dismembering parents in Pennsylvania home
Police responded to the home in Jenkintown on Tuesday night and later found a decapitated, deceased male body and a trash bin filled with severed body parts.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After breakfast, make sure you save room for empanadas. Jennifer Grant owns A Taste of Brooklyn food truck. She’s putting her cooking talents to use and making empanadas based on Dr. King’s favorite foods. She got the idea after she read an article where his family said that Martin […]
Bucks Furniture Company Scammed Customers: Police
A Bucks County furniture company is accused of pocketing customers' money without actually delivering merchandise. A&A Custom Furniture of Perkasie advertises unique, handcrafted furniture and home goods on its since-deleted website, but police say the company has been stiffing its clientele. Investigators say the company, run by Austin and Amanda...
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to be One of the Best Getaway Spots in the Country
A Bucks County inn has been listed as one of the best places for a fun getaway, especially in an area known for its great vacation spots. Christine Koubek Flynn wrote about the local in for Arlington Magazine. The Logan Inn, located at 10 West Ferry Street in New Hope,...
Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
Tourists brave the cold at Steamtown
SCRANTON, Pa. — People took advantage of an extra day off and the sunshine at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton on Monday. Eric Schubert and his girlfriend were in Wayne County over the weekend and were looking for something else to check out on their way back home to Philadelphia.
sauconsource.com
Family, Friends Seek Help Finding Missing Man with Local Ties
A former Hellertown resident who disappeared from his home in Allentown shortly after Christmas has family members and friends worried, and they’re asking for assistance in locating him. Forty-year-old Adam Zimpfer was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, said his sister, Heather Zimpfer-Machemer. She described him as being...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break continues to cause problems for Slatington residents, closes schools
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in northern Lehigh County. A 6-foot piece of pipe broke Tuesday evening when firefighters tried to get water from a hydrant to put out flames at a Washington Township home, said the Slatington borough manager. When firefighters turned the plug...
