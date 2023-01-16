ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Newswatch 16

Fairyland Farms in Carbon County named 'Century Farm'

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Tradition, family, and legacy — three words Luke Graver, the co-owner of Fairyland Farms, grew up with on his sixth-generation farm in Franklin Township. "This is a historical place, and it's a farm like no other has seen before. It started in the 20s, was a really booming place through the 30s, 40s, and 50s," Graver said. "June Carter, from the Carter family, Johnny Cash's wife, she performed here. It really was a place where people came from all over."
CARBON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community members make case for youth center in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council heard several requests from citizens requesting council to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a youth center in the city. Dawn Godshall, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley, said she was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant

An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Cat food shortage hurts local animal shelter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A growing problem on local store shelves, is a shortage of pet food as grocery stores are seeing supply issues with mostly cat food. The shortage has had a costly effect on nearby animal shelters. The pet food shortage has been on and off since 2020 when it began during […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

More than $1M awarded for bicycle mentoring, pedestrian safety in Easton’s West Ward

Children who ride bicycles, work on bicycles and mentor young riders are less likely to get into trouble than their peers. That’s the impetus behind a $1.1 million state grant that funds a Community Bike Works bicycle club in Easton’s West Ward. The grant administered by the Greater Easton Development Partnership will also cover a “safe routes to school” program around Paxinosa Elementary School and Easton Area Middle School.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After breakfast, make sure you save room for empanadas. Jennifer Grant owns A Taste of Brooklyn food truck. She’s putting her cooking talents to use and making empanadas based on Dr. King’s favorite foods. She got the idea after she read an article where his family said that Martin […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Furniture Company Scammed Customers: Police

A Bucks County furniture company is accused of pocketing customers' money without actually delivering merchandise. A&A Custom Furniture of Perkasie advertises unique, handcrafted furniture and home goods on its since-deleted website, but police say the company has been stiffing its clientele. Investigators say the company, run by Austin and Amanda...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tourists brave the cold at Steamtown

SCRANTON, Pa. — People took advantage of an extra day off and the sunshine at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton on Monday. Eric Schubert and his girlfriend were in Wayne County over the weekend and were looking for something else to check out on their way back home to Philadelphia.
SCRANTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Family, Friends Seek Help Finding Missing Man with Local Ties

A former Hellertown resident who disappeared from his home in Allentown shortly after Christmas has family members and friends worried, and they’re asking for assistance in locating him. Forty-year-old Adam Zimpfer was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, said his sister, Heather Zimpfer-Machemer. She described him as being...
ALLENTOWN, PA

