Read full article on original website
Related
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
ifiberone.com
16-year-old Quincy girl's suspected killer caught in Othello more than three months after shooting
OTHELLO - The City of Othello was swarming with police activity on Thursday night as police arrested the suspected gunman accused of killing one of the two girls he allegedly shot in a gang-related shooting in October. At about 9:30 p.m., Othello police took the 17-year-old suspect into custody with...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart
Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 8:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
kpq.com
Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Both Drivers Near Orondo
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97 Thursday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. south of Orondo near Turtle Rock when an eastbound sedan lost control and collided with a westbound sedan. "The roadway was slick...
KIMA TV
Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway
MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
kpq.com
Fire Causes Minor Damage at South Wenatchee Business
A South Wenatchee business in was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out just before 6:15 in the 700 block of South Worthen Street at Shepherd's Oil. Deputy Chief Andy Davidson with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says the fire started outside the business' main building. "It...
FOX 11 and 41
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
Yakima City Council Says No Lights, Camera, Action For Police
The Yakima City Council isn't interested in having a company film the Yakima Police Department. The Yakima City Council Tuesday reviewed a letter of agreement between the city and Catagory 6 Media. The proposal was rejected by the council saying they don't want the city featured on national broadcast. City...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
Tri-City Herald
Woman was physically assaulted by a coworker — and her supervisors knew, feds say
An orchard company in Washington will pay a former worker more than $100,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit after she said the company failed to respond when a coworker assaulted her, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The former employee of Chief Orchards Administrative Services, an orchard...
nbcrightnow.com
EVHS opens Devil's Den food and clothing pantry
YAKIMA, Wash. - East Valley High School is opening the doors to the Devil's Den, a free food and clothing pantry for students, on Friday. The pantry will be open to all students regardless of need. Student Learning Improvement Coordinator Coach, Ashley Griffith says the school hopes the pantry to...
7 Tri-Cities teens are charged with murder. Why are some in adult court and others not?
A teen who is 13 or 14 can only face adult charges for 2 crimes.
KIMA TV
YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
nbcrightnow.com
New season of leadership begins in the Yakima Municipal Court
Yakima Municipal Court Presiding Judge Kelley Olwell led a farewell tribute for two longtime friends and colleagues in the Yakima City Council chambers Tuesday evening. Before a panel of council members and a crowd of friends, family and community members, Olwell recognized Judge Susan Woodard and municipal court services manager Linda Hagert. Both women retire this month after 32 years serving the city.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0