Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser

A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash

WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man

PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
PROSSER, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart

Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 8:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Both Drivers Near Orondo

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97 Thursday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. south of Orondo near Turtle Rock when an eastbound sedan lost control and collided with a westbound sedan. "The roadway was slick...
ORONDO, WA
KIMA TV

Moxee police searching for 15-year-old runaway

MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who's been missing for a week. MPD says 15-year-old Davian Harcum was reported as a runaway on Jan. 11. They say it has been one week since he has been seen by family members. Harcum was...
MOXEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Trooper struck near Sunnyside, transported to ER

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck from behind near Sunnyside Thursday morning, Jan 19. This information comes from Trooper Chris Thorson, who tweeted about the incident. Traffic alert in Sunnyside: One of our troopers was struck from behind while parked on the right shoulder, westbound I-82 at MP 66. He has been transported to the ER...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
92.9 The Bull

Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima

As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fire Causes Minor Damage at South Wenatchee Business

A South Wenatchee business in was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out just before 6:15 in the 700 block of South Worthen Street at Shepherd's Oil. Deputy Chief Andy Davidson with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says the fire started outside the business' main building. "It...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

EVHS opens Devil's Den food and clothing pantry

YAKIMA, Wash. - East Valley High School is opening the doors to the Devil's Den, a free food and clothing pantry for students, on Friday. The pantry will be open to all students regardless of need. Student Learning Improvement Coordinator Coach, Ashley Griffith says the school hopes the pantry to...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

YPD: Woman uses stolen debit card at Yakima Safeway

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman that they say used a stolen debit card at a Safeway in Yakima. Police say the woman used the stolen card on Dec. 26, 2022. Now, they're asking the community to take...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New season of leadership begins in the Yakima Municipal Court

Yakima Municipal Court Presiding Judge Kelley Olwell led a farewell tribute for two longtime friends and colleagues in the Yakima City Council chambers Tuesday evening. Before a panel of council members and a crowd of friends, family and community members, Olwell recognized Judge Susan Woodard and municipal court services manager Linda Hagert. Both women retire this month after 32 years serving the city.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

