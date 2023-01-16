Read full article on original website
Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated
Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
Business Insider
Apple's latest Mac Mini comes with a faster processor and a lower starting price — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's latest Mac Mini uses the company's M2 and all-new M2 Pro processors. The compact desktop computer is now available to preorder, and starts at $599 for the M2 version. The 2023 Mac Mini promises faster performance compared...
CNET
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips raise the performance bar … again
Apple’s next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips went official on Tuesday. The new processors power Apple’s brand-new MacBook Pro lineup and, for the first time, the Mac mini. Both SoCs deliver better CPU and GPU performance than their M1 predecessors, along with faster image processing. Apple’s M2...
Apple adds keynote-like video to introduce new high-end M2 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models
Apple unveiled the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro alongside a new Mac mini with the M2 and the M2 Pro chips. While both announcements were made through press releases, the company has also posted a keynote-like video to talk a bit more about these new Macs. The...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
7 new Siri skills every iPhone user needs to learn
Siri is Apple’s voice assistant on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. It’s more than a decade old and it’s a feature many people use regularly for different tasks. Apple has upgraded the Siri functionality over the years, although the assistant isn’t quite on par with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Even still, Siri has been getting much easier to use, and learning plenty of new iPhone skills with recent iOS, macOS, watchOS, and iPadOS updates.
9to5Mac
A 27-inch iMac is redundant, especially with the new M2 Mac mini
The 27-inch iMac used to be one of the most popular models in Apple’s line-up, and a lot of people still view them with great affection even today. If you wanted a Mac but didn’t need portability, the machine combined all-in-one simplicity with a beautiful design and a great screen in a decent size.
Apple's New MacBook Pro Laptops For 2023 Could Drop This Week
Mark Gurman tweeted that Apple has scheduled an announcement for tomorrow which might involve new MacBooks.
NASDAQ
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons
As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
The MacBook Pro just got a big upgrade, thanks to M2 Pro and M2 Max — and you can preorder one now
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros promise a big boost in performance (and the best battery life in a Mac), thanks to the speedy new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Here's everything you need to know.
9to5Mac
With new Macs coming soon, will Apple update the iMac with the M2 chip?
We’ve been hearing rumors for the past few months that Apple has been working on multiple new Macs. And according to new reports, at least some of these Macs – including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros – may be announced as soon as tomorrow. But there’s one Mac that the rumors are not talking about, and that’s the iMac. Read on as we detail what we know about Apple’s plans for its all-in-one desktop.
Cult of Mac
How the new M2 Pro and Max MacBook Pros compare to M1 models
How do the new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros stack up against their M1 predecessors? Besides the new SoC, are they worth the upgrade?. Here’s a look at how Apple’s M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros compare against the M1 Pro/Max models. Compared: M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro vs. M1 Pro/Max MacBook...
Kuo: 2024 Mac mini to feature similar form factor, M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook models to use 3nm chip tech
Apple just unveiled a new Mac mini with the M2 and M2 Pro processors. While it was first rumored that Apple would release a new iteration with a new design last year, the company decided to keep the same form factor and only improve its hardware. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo...
Cult of Mac
Don’t wait: Grab the crazy super-fine wallpapers coming with 2023 MacBook Pro
Part of the reason the 2023 MacBook Pro looks amazing is the wallpapers Apple used. But obviously you don’t have to buy the new notebook just to get the wallpapers. They’re available to download now. Get them to dress up your own MacBook. 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers are...
