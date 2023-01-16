ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Apple reportedly working on idea Steve Jobs hated

Apple is reportedly adding touch screens to its Mac computers – a design idea that the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs had considered “ergonomically terrible”.Teams within the company are actively engaged in developing and adding touch screens to Apple’s MacBook Pro with the product being considered for release as early as 2025, according to Bloomberg.Leading computer makers, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have all produced laptops with touchscreen capabilities.Apple remains the only major computer manufacturer that hasn’t experimented with touch screens for its laptops.Even as recently as 2021, the tech giant’s marketing executive Tom Boger said while the iPad...
CNET

It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone

An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Cult of Mac

Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips raise the performance bar … again

Apple’s next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips went official on Tuesday. The new processors power Apple’s brand-new MacBook Pro lineup and, for the first time, the Mac mini. Both SoCs deliver better CPU and GPU performance than their M1 predecessors, along with faster image processing. Apple’s M2...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Android Police

How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
BGR.com

7 new Siri skills every iPhone user needs to learn

Siri is Apple’s voice assistant on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. It’s more than a decade old and it’s a feature many people use regularly for different tasks. Apple has upgraded the Siri functionality over the years, although the assistant isn’t quite on par with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Even still, Siri has been getting much easier to use, and learning plenty of new iPhone skills with recent iOS, macOS, watchOS, and iPadOS updates.
9to5Mac

A 27-inch iMac is redundant, especially with the new M2 Mac mini

The 27-inch iMac used to be one of the most popular models in Apple’s line-up, and a lot of people still view them with great affection even today. If you wanted a Mac but didn’t need portability, the machine combined all-in-one simplicity with a beautiful design and a great screen in a decent size.
NASDAQ

Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO

Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons

As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
9to5Mac

With new Macs coming soon, will Apple update the iMac with the M2 chip?

We’ve been hearing rumors for the past few months that Apple has been working on multiple new Macs. And according to new reports, at least some of these Macs – including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros – may be announced as soon as tomorrow. But there’s one Mac that the rumors are not talking about, and that’s the iMac. Read on as we detail what we know about Apple’s plans for its all-in-one desktop.
Cult of Mac

How the new M2 Pro and Max MacBook Pros compare to M1 models

How do the new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros stack up against their M1 predecessors? Besides the new SoC, are they worth the upgrade?. Here’s a look at how Apple’s M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros compare against the M1 Pro/Max models. Compared: M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro vs. M1 Pro/Max MacBook...

