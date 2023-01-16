ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

everettpost.com

Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2

In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Bellingham rolls out new mental health crisis program

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has rolled out a new program to address mental health crises. The Alternative Response Team, or ART, will be sent to non-violent behavioral health incidents. The team is comprised of behavioral health specialists and nurses. ART was created in an effort to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

A Little Color for Spring

The experts at My Garden Nursery are so excited to get outside and add a little color!. Right now, all your local nurseries are filling up with primroses, pansies, bulbs, and perennials. So, it’s time to freshen up your planters. There are so many options – from a soft monochromatic look with all white using snowdrops, hellebores, white primroses and Sarcococca to bold colors with red primroses, pink hardy cyclamen, purple pansies and yellow mini daffodils!
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

State Commerce Department rejects plan for smaller library in Birch Bay

BIRCH BAY, Wash.- The future of a proposed library in Birch Bay is heading back to the drawing board. The Whatcom County Library System said that while $2 million in state funding remains available to build a new library, the state’s Department of Commerce has rejected its use for a proposed smaller space.
BIRCH BAY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

PeaceHealth Medical Group Welcomes New Cardiology Providers

PeaceHealth Medical Group recently added three new providers to its cardiology clinic in Bellingham. Sarah Bedtelyon, MSN, AGACNP is an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner with the PeaceHealth cardiology team. Sarah received her master’s degree in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, and said, “Practicing medicine allows me to serve my community.” Her medical interests include both cardiology and solid tumor oncology. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Report: Commercial space vacancy rates around Bellingham vary

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A report prepared by Pacific Continental Realty Co-owner and Broker Ryan Martin says a trend of declining demand for office space is expected to continue through this year. But retail space demand has pushed that vacancy rate down. Fourth quarter 2022 data shows overall Bellingham retail...
BELLINGHAM, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Marysville, WA

Dubbed the “Strawberry City,” Marysville offers various fun adventures. It’s a scenic place within Snohomish County, a fragment of the populous Seattle metropolitan area. From diverse parks and natural destinations to historic buildings, the city offers an array of free attractions. The city has come a long...
MARYSVILLE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

WCSO seeking tips on Birch Bay break-in suspects

A Birch Bay Drive home was broken into around 5:30 p.m. January 11, and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking residents to report any information they have on the incident. Deputies responded to a residential burglary report in the 7000 block of Birch Bay Drive, according to a...
KGMI

Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
BELLINGHAM, WA

