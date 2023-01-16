Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
New 911 response services in Bellingham and Whatcom County to provide social services experts
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department issued a press release Wednesday, January 18th, announcing a program that will serve people described in calls to What-Comm 911 as being “in immediate or emergent crisis.” It added that a similar program is planned for unincorporated areas of Whatcom County.
everettpost.com
Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2
In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
kafe.com
Bellingham rolls out new mental health crisis program
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has rolled out a new program to address mental health crises. The Alternative Response Team, or ART, will be sent to non-violent behavioral health incidents. The team is comprised of behavioral health specialists and nurses. ART was created in an effort to...
kafe.com
A Little Color for Spring
The experts at My Garden Nursery are so excited to get outside and add a little color!. Right now, all your local nurseries are filling up with primroses, pansies, bulbs, and perennials. So, it’s time to freshen up your planters. There are so many options – from a soft monochromatic look with all white using snowdrops, hellebores, white primroses and Sarcococca to bold colors with red primroses, pink hardy cyclamen, purple pansies and yellow mini daffodils!
KGMI
City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
kafe.com
State Commerce Department rejects plan for smaller library in Birch Bay
BIRCH BAY, Wash.- The future of a proposed library in Birch Bay is heading back to the drawing board. The Whatcom County Library System said that while $2 million in state funding remains available to build a new library, the state’s Department of Commerce has rejected its use for a proposed smaller space.
whatcom-news.com
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
whatcomtalk.com
PeaceHealth Medical Group Welcomes New Cardiology Providers
PeaceHealth Medical Group recently added three new providers to its cardiology clinic in Bellingham. Sarah Bedtelyon, MSN, AGACNP is an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner with the PeaceHealth cardiology team. Sarah received her master’s degree in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, and said, “Practicing medicine allows me to serve my community.” Her medical interests include both cardiology and solid tumor oncology. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
You’ll recognize the sign, but this iconic Bellingham boutique has a new owner
The shop has been open in downtown Bellingham since 2014 and will be celebrating its new owner with a special event including a sale, food and music.
whatcom-news.com
Report: Commercial space vacancy rates around Bellingham vary
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A report prepared by Pacific Continental Realty Co-owner and Broker Ryan Martin says a trend of declining demand for office space is expected to continue through this year. But retail space demand has pushed that vacancy rate down. Fourth quarter 2022 data shows overall Bellingham retail...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Marysville, WA
Dubbed the “Strawberry City,” Marysville offers various fun adventures. It’s a scenic place within Snohomish County, a fragment of the populous Seattle metropolitan area. From diverse parks and natural destinations to historic buildings, the city offers an array of free attractions. The city has come a long...
Is it better to rent or buy in Whatcom? New report weighs in on regional differences
The cost of housing is becoming increasingly prohibitive for many Americans.
Whatcom County deputies back on patrol after being shot in the face
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly a year after the shooting that changed their lives, Deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jay Thompson are grateful to be back on the street. "The support was overwhelming, highly motivating and therapeutic," said Rathbun. "To know there's that much love and support made it much easier to want to come back."
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
Can’t get to Venice? Romantic Valentine’s Day hotel options in Whatcom County
Reservations are filling up fast if you plan to surprise your special someone with a romantic stay in these local hotels.
This Bellingham parking lot is being converted into apartments
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with occupancy expected in 2025.
thenorthernlight.com
WCSO seeking tips on Birch Bay break-in suspects
A Birch Bay Drive home was broken into around 5:30 p.m. January 11, and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking residents to report any information they have on the incident. Deputies responded to a residential burglary report in the 7000 block of Birch Bay Drive, according to a...
These luxury dome vacation rentals are coming to Whatcom County
The project’s founder said he considered other areas but ultimately picked the site due to the town’s lack of big business and major development.
Bellingham man arrested for second-degree rape after a night of drinking
He remains in jail on a $25,000 appearance bond.
KGMI
Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
Comments / 0