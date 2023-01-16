Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada breweryBrittany AnasArvada, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Out and about: Game night at the Library
The winter doldrums getting you down? Grab some friends and family and spend the evening playing board games (and maybe some giant lawn games). Bring your own game or choose from one of the library's games. Hot cocoa will be provided. 6:30 p.m. Longmont Civic Center, 350 Kimbark St. Join...
Two families establish new Longmont theater company
When two Longmont families found out that Jesters Dinner Theatre would be closing last year, they decided to make their own place for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the performing arts. Eric Scamehorn, Erika Scamehorn, Matt Cunningham and Heidi Cunningham have children on the autism spectrum who...
St. Vrain Valley parents want snow days back
One school district in Boulder County opted for online remote learning instead of a snow day.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Longmont fire calls increase in 2022
Longmont Fire Services received 547 more calls in 2022 than the average from the previous several years, according to new statistics released by the department. The number represents a 4.63% increase — crews were called to 11,822 incidents in 2022, the data shows. “That’s a decent increase,” Longmont Fire...
Barbara Jean Umbarger
Barbara Jean Umbarger, age 90, passed away on January 2, 2023 in El Dorado Hills, California. She went to her heavenly home, peacefully in her sleep. Barbara was the only child born to George and Ethel (Peak) Walters on June 19, 1932 in Newton, Kansas. There she spent her happy childhood, close to relatives and friends.
Community issues highlighted in Longmont open forum
Childcare, gun control, smart meters and density were some of the themes that emerged from Tuesday’s open forum with Longmont City Council. Members of the public were given up to five minutes to speak on any topic of their choice, with council members also given the option to respond to those comments.
milehighcre.com
Fourth Native Foods Location on Track to Open in Fort Collins
Native Foods, the vegan fast-casual brand serving plant-based goodness, is set to open its fourth Colorado location in Fort Collins this winter 2023. As construction is underway, this Fort Collins location marks the Chicago-based brand’s second new restaurant opening in Colorado since 2014, with plans on the horizon to expand into Missouri later in 2023.
Denver Public Schools explains snow-day decision
Snow had barely started accumulating Tuesday night in Denver when district officials announced a snow day for Wednesday.
1310kfka.com
Cancellation and Closure list for Northern Colorado – Wednesday, 1/18/2023
All Aims Community College campuses will be closed on Wednesday, 1/18. Front Range Community College Remote learning only. All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18. IBMC College: Fort Collins Closed. IBMC College: Greeley Closed. Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J Closed. Larimer County Government Opening at...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora museum dries out, opens after second-floor drinking fountain floods building
AURORA | After a post-Christmas flooding incident forced the Aurora History Museum to close, museum staffers say they’re once again welcoming visitors and plan to recover fully from the deluge. The holiday havoc exposed antique hats, shoes and textiles to water, though Aurora History Museum director Scott Williams said...
Structure fire on Highland Drive
On Jan. 18, 2023, at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call of a structure fire in the 4700 block of Highland Drive in unincorporated Boulder County. Boulder County sheriff deputies and fire personnel who were first on scene encountered a barn that was fully engulfed....
Colorado drought conditions improve thanks to snow
Drought conditions in Boulder County and across the state are looking the best they have in a while. The U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday for Colorado, which includes conditions through Jan. 10, has 40% of the state under no drought conditions. That area includes Boulder County, much of the Front Range and the Western Slope.
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
David Lee Tawney
OCTOBER 24, 1933 – JANUARY 14, 2023. David Lee “Dave” Tawney, 89, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Dave was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on October 24, 1933, as the eldest son to Edward and Elsie Tawney. Early on, the family moved to Englewood, Colorado.
Good morning, Longmont!
Partly cloudy and colder; watch for slippery travel; exercise caution when shoveling. Mostly cloudy with a little snow with little or no accumulation.
2nd Colorado library closes due to meth contamination
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — For the second time in a month, a Colorado library has closed its doors to clean up methamphetamine contamination. Officials in the Denver suburb of Englewood shut down the city library last week within a couple of hours of getting test results Wednesday showing that the contamination in the facility's restrooms exceeded state thresholds, city spokesman Chris Harguth said.
coloradosun.com
What role should parents play in schools? Five Colorado districts are teaming up to include them.
PUEBLO — The first year that Sonya Jefferson and her son, Jacoby, moved back to Denver, he spent almost as much time in the principal’s office as he did in class at Smith Renaissance School. The elementary school “had nothing good to say” about Jacoby, Jefferson said, as he showed up to school miserable and would often flee his classroom or be escorted by his teacher to the principal’s office.
Bigger Than Roe Rally to be held in Longmont
Dozens of people are set to gather this weekend in Longmont to show their support for women’s rights. The Bigger Than Roe Rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street on Saturday — one day before what would’ve been the Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary.
CSU’s teacher preparation program wins state approval, gets kudos for science of reading shift
Colorado State University’s teacher preparation program won the state’s seal of approval Wednesday and a nod to recent changes in how the university trains future educators to teach young students how to read. The State Board of Education voted unanimously to approve all 15 majors in the university’s...
